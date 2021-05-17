Vegas has released its line for every Washington Football Team game - they're only favored in three

The experts in Las Vegas are not bullish on the Washington Football Team.

That's the takeaway at the Westgate SuperBook, which released its preliminary odds for every NFL game over the weekend.

Virginia betting services are only offering Week 1 games for betting right now, and the future lines are more for informational purposes than for gambling - they'll shift as the games approach.

But it's a window of insight into how Vegas perceives the upcoming season, and it's a rough road for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Washington, which is coming off a 7-9 season that ended with a surprising NFC East title.

Washington is favored to beat the New York Giants in Week 2, a Thursday night game right after the opener, but they aren't favored again until 12 weeks later, a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington is also favored to defeat the Eagles in Week 16 - the Eagles are the favorites two weeks earlier in Philadelphia.

Full schedule, with line:

Week 1: Chargers (-1.5) at Washington

Week 2: Giants at Washington (-3)