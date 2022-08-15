Veteran presence: Harvick's hot streak kicks off wild stretch in NASCAR

Remember Kevin Harvick's victory drought of almost two years, stemming from late September 2020?

The 22-year veteran has quickly put that to bed, ending it at Michigan International Speedway and subsequently backing it up with a win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

Even with the 2014 champion's recent lack of victories, he held his own after working his way up to pass the dominant Joey Logano for good on lap 334. Harvick hadn't won at Richmond at all since 2014 (an Xfinity victory with JR Motorsports) and the 46-year-old hadn't scored a victory there in Cup since 2013, when he was still with Richard Childress Racing.

The pass on Logano came with Chris Buescher in tow, a driver who'd never finished better than 15th at Richmond. Buescher crept closer and closer, but the lapped traffic that helped him close in on Harvick then held Buescher up and allowed the No. 4 to scoot away.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Christopher Bell was also within striking distance of the No. 4. Bell finished second, but sliced a 1.6-second deficit down to less than half a second in the final three laps.

With that closing rate and how pit strategies unfolded, the race felt a bit similar to the spring, when varying plans led to comers and goers and a finish featuring Denny Hamlin's drive of a lifetime. Harvick finished second at Richmond in April.

As a backdrop to the drama up front on Sunday, the Richmond race was an intriguing one: one groove typically prevails at Richmond, as it did the night prior, with Chandler Smith flat-out crushing the Camping World Truck Series field en route to the win.

That uneventful evening turned into a wild Sunday afternoon, the race having moved from its traditional September date up into mid-August. Few actual incidents marred the race, but the racing and strategies were riveting: cars were running the bottom, middle and top, with Ty Dillon one of the notable drivers relying almost exclusively on the upper groove for much of the race.

With the win, Harvick might have vaulted himself into being a championship threat: he has career victories at nine of the 10 playoff tracks, the lone exception being the Charlotte ROVAL (though he has won on the oval layout). After Harvick's nine-win 2020 season was derailed, a bit of avenging might be on his mind for 2022, and he has nine triumphs at season finale venue Phoenix Raceway.

Ryan Blaney's cushion over Martin Truex Jr. at the playoff cutline now numbers 26 points, while 10 drivers are fully locked into the postseason. If 16 different winners does happen this season, it could mean that Blaney (second in non-playoff points) or Truex (fourth in non-playoff points) miss the postseason, an unprecedented situation in the playoff era.

Looking ahead, though, it's no easy road for any of these as-yet winless drivers to make it into the playoffs. Watkins Glen looms in many a windshield next week, with the New York circuit a potential venue for track type ace Chase Elliott, defending winner Kyle Larson or two-time 2022 road course winner Tyler Reddick to visit victory lane. Look for Buescher and Michael McDowell to make runs at a surprise win, though, after showing speed on other road courses this year.