Virginia, D.C. attorneys general will look into Commanders

While Virginia's lawmakers continue to debate a massive financial package to build the Washington Commanders a new stadium, the state's attorney general will be looking into the team's financial practices.

Jason Miyares wrote to the team that he will be looking into allegations that the team, formerly known as the Redskins, worked to make it difficult for ticket holders to recoup refundable deposit money.

“To be clear, I have not prejudged the issues raised regarding the Commanders," Miyares wrote to team lawyer Jordan Siev. "However, I view it as my responsibility to carefully examine the material facts regarding this matter after it was brought to my attention."

D.C. attorney general Karl Racine's has been conducting his own review of the team since the fall, his office confirmed in a statement to the Washington Post.

The scope of that investigation is broader, and includes allegations of sexual harassment by team executives.

“No one should face mistreatment at work, and no organization can evade the law," Racine said in his statement. "The Commanders’ players and employees, and District residents, deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct.”

The team issued a statement strongly denying the financial charges when they were first raised, and has referenced the comment since.

“The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time,” the team said. “We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL."

Meanwhile, a bill to offer financing for a new stadium continues to await its day in front of the General Assembly.

After an initial suggestion of a $1 billion proposal, the final bill is likely to come in at closer to $350 million in state support, though a conference committee has not yet submitted a final version for consideration.