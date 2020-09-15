Virginia Lottery approves sports betting regulations; permit, license applications to begin in October

There will be a 90-day review period for each application, and a consultant has been hired to help with the process. The clock will start once all materials are in the lottery’s hands.

“So an applicant will have to provide us all the documentation that we’re requesting prior to us deeming it complete,” Gina Smith, the lottery’s deputy director for gaming compliance, said in Tuesday’s meeting. “And once it’s completed, we’ll do our investigations and our due diligence and within 90 days issue a decision.”

The hope, Smith said, is that by January operators will be up and running. State legislation calls for at least four and up to 12 sports betting permit holders.

After drafts of the regulations were posted for public review, the lottery received a total of 183 comments between two portals on the state’s regulatory town hall site. Commenters included a range of companies, including DraftKings, FanDuel, Penn National Gaming and BetMGM. Leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB and PGA were represented in the comments as well.