Of the surprises Tuesday night's Virginia primary brought, none was bigger than the upset defeat of Sen. Chap Petersen in Northern Virginia.

His challenger, Saddam Azlan Salim, didn't make an issue of a potential new Washington Commanders stadium, but the night of voting, and a wave of retirements after redistricting, changes the calculus as Virginia pursues the project.

The Commanders are expected to be under new ownership, led by Bethesda native Josh Harris, by the end of the summer.

That group has been working behind the scenes to lay the groundwork for a new stadium project, with celebrity investor Magic Johnson making an informal tour of lawmakers and other influential figures.

At one point in early 2022 Virginia was the only locality left in the stadium race, but the energy brought by the new ownership group is expected to bring D.C. and Maryland back to the table for a competitive contest.

Maryland has the incumbency advantage, with FedEx Field currently located in Landover, while D.C. has the most widely sought-after site among fans, where RFK Stadium stands now.

Virginia's advantage would be financial. In 2016, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe said nearly two-thirds of the team's season-ticket holders live in the state, and a number of major corporate backers are in the commonwealth as well.

The state also appears willing to pony up to make it happen - early in last year's process, as much as $1 billion in state support was floated.

While that could still happen, the math is now very different.

One of the top advocates for the stadium, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw of Fairfax, is retiring, and Petersen, one of the founding members of the "Redskins caucus," is now a lame duck.

Among Democrats, it was a rough night for some business-friendly establishment candidates, and the party will look to protect its razor-thin Senate majority, currently 22-18, in November.

But Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had a good night, watching all the candidates he endorsed win nominations and candidates with more extreme positions, like Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase, fall to primary challengers.

Youngkin is a pro-business leader who has long said he would support a Commanders stadium as long as the numbers made sense for Virginia taxpayers.

If his party can reclaim the Senate in November, while holding the House, he, not the Democrats, would have the upper hand on what stadium legislation looks like.

While RFK remains a sentimental favorite, and Maryland is freshly back in the picture, Virginia remains a powerful force in the running.

The state that landed Amazon's new headquarters may have a new legislative path to the stadium, but it's likely to be every bit as competitive as it was before Tuesday's primaries.

Washington Commanders photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch