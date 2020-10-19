Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander guided Tampa Bay Rays to 'where we should be'

The high-and-mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, a national brand so good for so long, start the World Series Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have one of baseball’s smallest payrolls and a general manager from Virginia Tech.

Erik Neander, 37, is in his fourth season as Tampa Bay’s senior vice president of baseball operations and GM. The name of this 2005 Virginia Tech graduate is unfamiliar to those who do not closely follow baseball.

Neander (nee-ANN-der), originally from Oneonta, N.Y., did not play professionally. He did not play at Virginia Tech.

Neander arrived in Blacksburg intending to become an engineer. He changed course and left with a degree in food, nutrition and exercise, perhaps headed to a career as an athletic trainer.

Instead, he followed his passion, baseball, and went to work at Baseball Info Solutions, an organization that charted MLB games and provided data to teams. Neander joined Tampa Bay as an intern in 2007 and became a full-time employee within a year. Then, like a minor league prospect, he elevated in the system.

The Rays’ payroll is $28.3 million. That’s low, as usual, compared to baseball’s tradition-rich heavyweights. But the Rays have been among the best teams in recent years.