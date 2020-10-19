Virginia Tech grad Erik Neander guided Tampa Bay Rays to 'where we should be'

The high-and-mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, a national brand so good for so long, start the World Series Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have one of baseball’s smallest payrolls and a general manager from Virginia Tech.
Erik Neander, 37, is in his fourth season as Tampa Bay’s senior vice president of baseball operations and GM. The name of this 2005 Virginia Tech graduate is unfamiliar to those who do not closely follow baseball.
Neander (nee-ANN-der), originally from Oneonta, N.Y., did not play professionally. He did not play at Virginia Tech.
Neander arrived in Blacksburg intending to become an engineer. He changed course and left with a degree in food, nutrition and exercise, perhaps headed to a career as an athletic trainer.
Instead, he followed his passion, baseball, and went to work at Baseball Info Solutions, an organization that charted MLB games and provided data to teams. Neander joined Tampa Bay as an intern in 2007 and became a full-time employee within a year. Then, like a minor league prospect, he elevated in the system.
The Rays’ payroll is $28.3 million. That’s low, as usual, compared to baseball’s tradition-rich heavyweights. But the Rays have been among the best teams in recent years.
“I think people that have followed baseball will see the (90) wins we put up in ’18, and what we did last year in ’19 (96 wins) … this year, going 40-20 in the regular season, having the best record in the American League,” Neander told mlb.com after Tampa Bay eliminated Houston to reach the World Series. “I hope we’re not too much of a surprise. We’ve had some success here and I feel like we’re where we should be.”
Neander, the 2019 MLB executive of the year, guides an organization that maximizes personnel at relatively low cost by providing opportunity to young players without big contracts, regularly using its entire roster, commonly trading, and strongly accenting analytics.
The Rays have the usual baseball operations employees among their front-office staff, but some of their ops positions stand out: director of baseball performance science, director of baseball systems, director of baseball strategy, data technician, database architect, and biomechanist.
Among those who believe they have benefited from Tampa Bay's approach: former Old Dominion lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who may get a World Series start after picking up a victory in the American League Championship Series against Houston.
"They put you in the best role possible to succeed," Yarbrough told mlb.com. "So I think a lot of guys understand that and appreciate that. But I think it's just how they explain things to you. It's not just something they're doing on a whim. There's a reason behind it.
"So I feel like that makes it real easy to buy in."
Another former Monarch, Matt Quatraro, is the Rays' bench coach. Quatraro, 46, was a versatile ODU player who caught in the Tampa Bay organization before becoming a manager and coach in the Rays' system. Quatraro batted .371 as a Monarchs' junior in 1995, finishing second in the CAA. He was topped by Richmond's Sean Casey, who led the nation with a .461 average.
In the Rays' rotation is righty Charlie Morton, 36, one of the last players who wore a Richmond Braves' uniform to remain active in the big leagues. Morton went 5-2 with a 2.05 ERA for the R-Braves in 2008, the final year Atlanta's Triple-A team played in Richmond.
