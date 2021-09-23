Virginia Tech's Fuller and Edmunds brothers face off in the NFL Sunday for only the fifth time

The oldest Fuller brothers, Corey and Vincent, had left the NFL by the time the first Edmunds arrived.

Making Sunday's matchup extra special is that both Kendall Fuller and Tremaine Edmunds are at the top of their game - both are starters and key players for their defenses.

"In the offseason we all talk," Kendall Fuller said. "Sometimes I'll talk to Trey, tell him to tell 'Maine that I said what's up, stuff like that.

"I think it's one of those things where in the moment you don't really think about it as much, but I think once all of us stop playing or retire, and meet up, it's probably something we'll appreciate more."

Edmunds received the game ball from Bills coach Sean McDermott after a shutout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"He's the leader of our defense, or one of the leaders of our defense," McDermott said.

"Tremaine has always been a tremendous young man, as you guys know, a great, great family. Great support. I think the biggest thing I've seen is his ability to communicate and take charge of our defense, and I think that's grown over the years and it's at its height right now.

"And so just the leader he's become, it's really been a joy to watch as a coach."