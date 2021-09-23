Virginia Tech's Fuller and Edmunds brothers face off in the NFL Sunday for only the fifth time

ASHBURN - Together, they are seven of the most distinguished players to come out of Virginia Tech.
Separately, they are two of the most famous last names in Hokie football history - the Fullers and the Edmunds.
And on Sunday, for just the fifth time, the families will face off at the NFL level when the Washington Football Team takes on the Buffalo Bills.
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller is the youngest of four Fullers, all of whom made it to the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, then returned to Washington as a free agent.
Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is the youngest in his family, too. His older brothers both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When the game kicks off, they'll settle bragging rights, at least temporarily, between the families.
In 2017, Trey Edmunds, playing for the New Orleans Saints, defeated the Bears (with Kyle Fuller) and the Football Team (with Kendall Fuller) to give the Edmunds clan a 2-0 lead.
In 2018, Kendall's Chiefs defeated Terrell Edmunds' Steelers, then in 2020 that matchup produced another win for the Fullers, this time when Washington defeated Pittsburgh to stop the Steelers' undefeated season.
There have been near-misses along the way, like the 2018 game where Kyle Fuller would have faced Tremaine Edmunds, but Tremaine was inactive that day (Kyle and the Bears emerged victorious).
The oldest Fuller brothers, Corey and Vincent, had left the NFL by the time the first Edmunds arrived.
Making Sunday's matchup extra special is that both Kendall Fuller and Tremaine Edmunds are at the top of their game - both are starters and key players for their defenses.
"In the offseason we all talk," Kendall Fuller said. "Sometimes I'll talk to Trey, tell him to tell 'Maine that I said what's up, stuff like that.
"I think it's one of those things where in the moment you don't really think about it as much, but I think once all of us stop playing or retire, and meet up, it's probably something we'll appreciate more."
Edmunds received the game ball from Bills coach Sean McDermott after a shutout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"He's the leader of our defense, or one of the leaders of our defense," McDermott said.
"Tremaine has always been a tremendous young man, as you guys know, a great, great family. Great support. I think the biggest thing I've seen is his ability to communicate and take charge of our defense, and I think that's grown over the years and it's at its height right now.
"And so just the leader he's become, it's really been a joy to watch as a coach."
