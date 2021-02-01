Virginia Tech's original dual-threat quarterback? Bruce Arians, who scored touchdowns then tended the bar.

"I probably violated some NCAA rule," he wrote in his autobiography. "But I needed that dollar-an-hour and the free steaks."

Spending an extra season in Blacksburg also allowed him to meet a freshman player from Pennsylvania, Nick Rapone, who has also made a career of coaching and is now Tampa's safeties coach.

"Bruce went out of his way to help out the freshmen," Rapone remembered. "That's the theme of Bruce Arians his entire life: He goes out of his way to help people out.

"He's just a really good person. He's the type of guy you want as a friend."

A third Hokie helps out on the Tampa staff, Cody Grimm, who is in his second season as a defensive assistant.

Arians has been acknowledged over the years as one of the trailblazers in increasing diversity in the coaching ranks. Sunday, his will be the first Super Bowl staff with two female coaches.

"The first thing a player is going to ask a coach is, 'How are you going to make me better?'" Arians said. "He doesn't really care if the answer comes from a male or a female, black, white, brown, yellow, whoever. Just help me be better.