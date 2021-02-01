Virginia Tech's original dual-threat quarterback? Bruce Arians, who scored touchdowns then tended the bar.

Michael Vick is known as one of the greatest college quarterbacks, but he was never able to set Virginia Tech's record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season.
That record belonged to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who ran for 11 touchdowns in the 1974 season.
Jerod Evans finally broke the mark 42 years later, but only by a single touchdown.
"It took him 14 games. That's an asterisk," Arians said with a laugh. "I got it in 11."
That 1974 season laid the foundation for Arians' coaching career, which continues this Sunday as he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
Arians had graduated the year before, and applied for a job teaching and coaching football at a junior high school in Virginia. He was turned down, and asked new Hokies coach Jimmy Sharpe if he could come back for a fifth season.
The team went a lackluster 4-7. Arians, though, was impressed by Sharpe.
"Jimmy taught me how to make the players believe that they're gonna win every single game, even though they probably didn't have a chance - because we stunk," he said Monday. "But we went on the field every time thinking we were going to win the game."
Aside from his 11 touchdowns, Arians set another record that season that will probably never be broken - he played in games during the day, and worked as a bartender at night at the since-closed Carlisle's in Blacksburg.
"I probably violated some NCAA rule," he wrote in his autobiography. "But I needed that dollar-an-hour and the free steaks."
Spending an extra season in Blacksburg also allowed him to meet a freshman player from Pennsylvania, Nick Rapone, who has also made a career of coaching and is now Tampa's safeties coach.
"Bruce went out of his way to help out the freshmen," Rapone remembered. "That's the theme of Bruce Arians his entire life: He goes out of his way to help people out.
"He's just a really good person. He's the type of guy you want as a friend."
A third Hokie helps out on the Tampa staff, Cody Grimm, who is in his second season as a defensive assistant.
Arians has been acknowledged over the years as one of the trailblazers in increasing diversity in the coaching ranks. Sunday, his will be the first Super Bowl staff with two female coaches.
"The first thing a player is going to ask a coach is, 'How are you going to make me better?'" Arians said. "He doesn't really care if the answer comes from a male or a female, black, white, brown, yellow, whoever. Just help me be better.
"As far as the women, it was time. It was time for that door to be knocked down. Because they've put in the time and they're very qualified. The ones we have are overqualified. As far as race, that was not by design. Those are just the best coaches I know. To allow everybody to have input, you get better output."
That commitment also started at Tech, where Arians was the first white player to have a Black roommate, teammate James Barber.
The two remained good friends, and a few years later Arians babysat James' twin boys, Tiki and Ronde, who went on to have football success of their own.
First, though, Arians had to make the switch from being a teammate to being a coach, when he was invited to spend a season as a graduate assistant at Tech. He said the transition came naturally.
"I was kind of an older guy on the team anyway, and was married all four years I was there," he said."The players, I think it was a mutual respect. And I was also a bartender at their favorite bar, so I could keep an eye on them."
He remembered the early coaching years as tough, but rewarding.
"Charley Pell was the defensive coordinator," Arians said. "He would make me sit there every Thursday night until midnight and tell him how the opponent was going to attack us, since I would run the scout team for his defense. I was very blessed to be around some great, great coaches, and they allowed me to coach."
It's a tradition he carries on, as his assistants are given broad autonomy.
For Rapone, that meant making sure his group was ready when injuries struck two of the team's safeties during this year's playoffs.
"When you work for Bruce Arians, he says, 'Love them all, coach them all,'" Rapone said of the team's backups. "So when he says next man up, he means next man up."
Rapone laughed when asked about Arians' look as a college quarterback.
"He had a nice head of hair," Rapone said. "He had that Kevin Costner look, combed back."
Arians has always put teammates, fellow coaches and players at ease. He'll often have impromptu tailgates by his car after games, inviting friends and family to join.
That loyalty, combined with football smarts, has led him to the doorstep of football's biggest prize.
Tampa Bay practices at a facility near Raymond James Stadium. During training camp, Arians pointed to the stadium.
"At the end of the year, they're going to play the Super Bowl in that stadium," he said. "Either you're going to be dressing in your locker, or somebody else is dressing in your locker. Make sure it's you."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD