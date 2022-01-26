Virginia turns up the heat in race for new Washington Football Team stadium

District of Columbia

The longtime home of the team, RFK Stadium represents the perfect site for the team in so many ways - history, location, proximity to the Capitol.

And yet, despite a number of efforts over the past decade, the team appears to be no closer to securing the site than it was when it started.

The land itself is tied up in a mountain of red tape. It is owned by the federal government, managed by the Department of the Interior, and currently leased to the city. All three groups would have to align to make a stadium happen, and so far there have been no indications that will happen.

A second D.C. site is available at Anacostia Park, which is just across the river from baseball's Nationals Park.

The problem with that site, though, is that it's only big enough for a stadium, not the retail and other development the team wants to do as part of the site.

While D.C. remains the best choice in a number of ways, it is also, practically speaking, the least likely choice.

Maryland