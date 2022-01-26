Virginia turns up the heat in race for new Washington Football Team stadium

The Washington Football Team will unveil a new name next Wednesday, and team officials hope a new stadium isn't far behind.
Each of the three localities in the D.C. area - Virginia, D.C. and Maryland - have all stated their desire for a stadium, but Virginia claimed the title of "early favorite" last Friday with proposed legislation to fast-track the stadium process.
The stadium itself is just one part of the team's overall vision. Washington wants to develop a massive year-round entertainment destination, with the NFL stadium as the centerpiece.
Washington could become the first NFL team to design a new stadium since the league changed its tune on gambling. Once a taboo subject, the league has embraced sports wagering and other forms of gaming, and has even reached an agreement with players on how revenues from an in-stadium casino would be split up.
All three localities have warmed to gambling in the past three years, with Maryland and Virginia both sporting full casinos, and D.C. allowing sports wagering operations inside pro sports venues, of which there are currently three.
Washington is allowed to jump to a new stadium beginning in 2027, and if it wishes to do so, construction will need to start soon. Here's a look at three localities and how they stack up at the moment.
District of Columbia
The longtime home of the team, RFK Stadium represents the perfect site for the team in so many ways - history, location, proximity to the Capitol.
And yet, despite a number of efforts over the past decade, the team appears to be no closer to securing the site than it was when it started.
The land itself is tied up in a mountain of red tape. It is owned by the federal government, managed by the Department of the Interior, and currently leased to the city. All three groups would have to align to make a stadium happen, and so far there have been no indications that will happen.
A second D.C. site is available at Anacostia Park, which is just across the river from baseball's Nationals Park.
The problem with that site, though, is that it's only big enough for a stadium, not the retail and other development the team wants to do as part of the site.
While D.C. remains the best choice in a number of ways, it is also, practically speaking, the least likely choice.
Maryland
With the incumbent's advantage, Maryland offers two enticing plots of land for the team to build on, as well as the appeal of protecting the team's fanbase in the state, which has been eroding towards the Baltimore Ravens over the past decade.
Earlier this month, Maryland governor Larry Hogan said his state will "fight" to keep the team.
“I’ve personally talked with the owners of the team and leaders of the team, and we’re very interested in keeping them,” he told reporters.
The first option would be to build at the FedEx Field site. It's almost certainly the cheapest option, as the land is ready to go and wouldn't need to be acquired. A new stadium could be built in the parking lot of the current one, followed by demolition of the current one and development of the space.
That's a tough option for fans in Northern Virginia, who have struggled with the hour-long drive to the site since the stadium opened in 1997.
The second site is in Oxon Hill, across the Beltway from National Harbor.
Over the past few years the area has become a magnet for development, and largely has the infrastructure in place to handle game-day crowds, including Metro tunnels that were built into the Wilson bridge in anticipation of such a development eventually.
While that site is geographically convenient, it presents its own hurdles. The team would be joining an existing development, limiting its own options. And gaming giant MGM runs a casino in the development, and would likely frown upon an attempt to build another (likewise, Washington wouldn't want to split any gaming revenues with MGM).
Virginia
With its legislative developments late last week, Virginia announced its intention to play ball.
The House and Senate are both taking up slightly different versions of the bill, with the House asking for half of the naming-rights sponsorship revenue, and the Senate asking for a 30-year commitment to the stadium.
Both have the same core - the creation of a commission, chosen by Governor Glenn Youngkin, who would have the power to fast-track the stadium approval process, bypassing a messy battle at the ballot box or in the legislature.
While the team would almost certainly prefer a site inside the Beltway, Virginia's lawmakers are encouraging the team to look at a site near Dulles Airport, in Loudoun County.
It's a hike from the center of the District, but the site would have Metro access, and there's enough land to promote the kind of large-scale development owner Dan Snyder is envisioning.
The state has another carrot to dangle - when casinos were authorized, the legislature picked five locations, but none in Northern Virginia.
It's likely voters would have to sign off on any project that included a casino, but building one in the area would almost certainly be a massive financial windfall for the operator.
Building in Loudoun, or exurban Prince William County, would come with added state support. Virginia doesn't need to do anything to increase development or land value in Alexandria or Tyson's Corner, but building a mega-stadium by Dulles would further pull the gravitational center of the region towards the Commonwealth, and provide bragging rights over the other jurisdictions.
The timing is getting urgent, though. From groundbreaking to opening day will be at least a 3-year process, though four is far more likely. For the new stadium to open in 2027, that means the team will need to get the issue on a ballot within the next 22 months.
