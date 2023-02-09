PHOENIX — It's official: Ronde Barber will be immortalized as one of the greatest football players of all time.

Barber, a standout at Roanoke's Cave Spring High and UVa who had a prolific NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night, joining a select group of 371 players, coaches and other football greats.

"So many people help us along the way," Barber said. "Coaches, friends, family. And we sit up here now, and as much as it's about us ... we know, I think we all know, it's about them.

"To me it means all those guys, ladies, coaches, teachers, they're going in the Hall of Fame with me. That's what it feels like.

"I've gotten 85 texts and counting in the last 10 minutes, and I know what it means to them. I'm reveling in their joy, as well as my own."

Barber was one of the 15 finalists, from whom five inductees were selected. This was Barber's third consecutive year as a finalist, which was taken as a sign he had support among the committee.

Barber's brother Tiki did not make the cut as a finalist, though he has previously made it to the semifinal round of balloting.

The case for Ronde Barber, now 47, wasn't as straightforward as it is for players who won multiple rings or dominated in the biggest games.

Instead, Barber, a third-round draft pick, quietly rang up some of the most impressive stats seen at the cornerback position during his era.

He is the only cornerback to ever make 200 consecutive starts, logging 215 in a row during his 16-year career. He was a three-time All-Pro who finished with 1,428 tackles, 47 interceptions and 28 sacks. His 14 defensive touchdowns are a team record.

Barber has one Super Bowl ring, from the 2002 season, and continues to live in Tampa, where he is an analyst on the Buccaneers network. He was in Phoenix on Thursday for the announcement, part of the annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Barber becomes the fourth member of Tampa's Super Bowl defense to reach Canton.

Barber told The Roanoke Times in 2022 that he felt his continued selection as a finalist was an encouraging sign, but he didn't feel slighted that the call hadn't yet come.

“I know what kind of career I had. And people that know football understand the career that I had,” he said. “Being validated with a gold jacket, I think the validation’s already there. That’s just the ultimate respect from everybody else if you do finally end up there. One day I’ll be there.”

That day has arrived.

The other members of the Hall class were coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive end/defensive tackle/nose tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

Induction is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., NFL Network will air a special showing the new members of the Hall getting the famed knock on the door informing them of their status.

