Washington adding Martin Mayhew to personnel staff

Another day, another name from Washington football history hired.

The Football Team will add Martin Mayhew to its administrative staff, in addition to Marty Hurney, who is expected to be named the team's next general manager.

Mayhew was a part of the Washington team that won the Super Bowl over the Buffalo Bills at the conclusion of the 1991 season.

He spent 15 seasons in Detroit, rising up the ranks with the Lions all the way to general manager.

He has spent the last four seasons in San Francisco as a player personnel executive.

Coach Ron Rivera will retain final say over personnel matters, and will work with Mayhew and Hurney to craft the roster.

Mayhew's ties to Detroit are notable as the team discusses what to do in the future at the quarterback position. One player that has been tied to Washington is Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, who is under contract but likely amenable to a trade as Detroit begins another rebuilding process.

Coronavirus shuts down Ashburn facility: Washington shut down its team facility in Ashburn after a handful of team personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.