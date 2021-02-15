Washington adds another veteran executive, hiring Chris Polian to oversee pro personnel

The Washington Football Team continued its ongoing top-to-bottom overhaul of the organization Monday, adding longtime NFL executive Chris Polian as the team's director of pro personnel.

The position typically specializes in knowing other NFL rosters, and making recommendations about which players to add in free agency or after cut day.

Polian will work with newly-hired general manager Martin Mayhew and another recent addition, longtime Carolina general manager Marty Hurney.

Together, the three bring decades of NFL experience to coach Ron Rivera's staff, and all have previously been general managers, Polian with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivera will continue to have the final say on all football decisions.

Polian is the son of Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, who in an interesting twist drafted Mayhew as a player in 1988.

NFL teams are currently in the evaluation portion of the offseason. The new league year starts on March 17, which is when teams are allowed to sign free agents, officially make trades and the salary cap is set for 2021.

Washington has a number of holes to fill, though none is more important than the quarterback position. ESPN reported over the weekend that even if Alex Smith wants to return to the NFL next year, it is unlikely to be with Washington.