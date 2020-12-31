Washington aims to avoid setting a record Sunday, having scored 0 points in opening drives all season

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team has played 15 games this year. All 15 times, their first offensive possession has not resulted in points.

Those slow starts have set the stage for dramatic comebacks, but have also proven to be too much to overcome in a handful of games where Washington ran out of time while staging late rallies.

With an NFC East title on the line Sunday in Philadelphia, against an Eagles team with nothing on the line, players know it will be to their benefit to land a few early punches and keep things from staying interesting late into the night.

"We've been a second half team all year, and that's what gets you beat," running back J.D. McKissic said. "We know we can't do that. We can't come out in the second half every time ... we've got to start early, man."

Part of the problem in fixing the problem is diagnosing what that problem is.

The closest Washington got recently was in Detroit, when Alex Smith led the team into the red zone before a second-down trick play backfired, and Smith was sacked on third down, leading to a punt.