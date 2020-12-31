Washington aims to avoid setting a record Sunday, having scored 0 points in opening drives all season

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team has played 15 games this year. All 15 times, their first offensive possession has not resulted in points.
Those slow starts have set the stage for dramatic comebacks, but have also proven to be too much to overcome in a handful of games where Washington ran out of time while staging late rallies.
With an NFC East title on the line Sunday in Philadelphia, against an Eagles team with nothing on the line, players know it will be to their benefit to land a few early punches and keep things from staying interesting late into the night.
"We've been a second half team all year, and that's what gets you beat," running back J.D. McKissic said. "We know we can't do that. We can't come out in the second half every time ... we've got to start early, man."
Part of the problem in fixing the problem is diagnosing what that problem is.
The closest Washington got recently was in Detroit, when Alex Smith led the team into the red zone before a second-down trick play backfired, and Smith was sacked on third down, leading to a punt.
Early in the season, the team elected to go for it on fourth down from the 1-yard line against the Dallas Cowboys. A quarterback sneak was stopped, but Washington scored two points from a safety on the ensuing Dallas drive.
During a road game against the Giants, which Washington ultimately ended up losing by one point, kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 47-yard field goal.
"I wish it were one thing you could point to," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "It’s not. It’s been a variety of different things. We’ve had turnovers. Over the course of the year, we’ve gotten stopped on the 1 on fourth down, we’ve had sacks that have derailed drives early.
"We need to be a lot better. And then, we turn around and we’re probably one of the best teams in the league on the first drive of the third quarter. Obviously, it’s something that we have to figure out. It’s Week 17 and now more than ever would be the time that we need to go play fast and start fast."
Washington's problems cross administrations - last year, the team scored just twice on opening drives under coaches Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan.
The first drive of Sunday's game will determine whether Washington sets a record that the Football Team would rather not have.
Since 2000, when searchable records exist via Pro Football Reference, no team has failed to score on its opening drive in all 16 regular-season games.
Four times, a team has scored just a field goal on its opening drives all season, most recently the 2017 Los Angeles Chargers.
"We have our moments in the drives, but we just have one mistake, something goes wrong on every drive, and we can't do that," McKissic said. "We've got to have 11 guys on the same page to play NFL football. We know what we've got to do."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD