Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown

Washington Patriots Football

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.

Thursday's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots appeared to be on that track. Washington was down 8 points, and fourth-string quarterback Steven Montez needed to go 92 yards for a chance to tie the game.

That's exactly what Montez did, then he completed a pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden for the two-point conversion to even things up.

However, replay took the two points away, and the Patriots appeared to have the meaningless victory in hand.

After New England took over with less than 2 minutes remaining, the Patriots kneeled on the ball to end the game. Washington coach Ron Rivera was having none of it, though, and called a timeout in an attempt to get the ball back.

This was particularly notable because Rivera didn't use his timeouts in actual regular-season games early last year, citing the need to protect his young team.

Television cameras captured Bill Belichick's reaction. In short, he was quite (freaking) unhappy.

Rivera said after the game he wanted the ball back.

"I would've loved to have got Steven Montez an opportunity to do something again," Rivera said. "Yeah, kind of surprised me that they were going to kneel. I thought they would run it, and then they did run it."

That run, by Rhamondre Stevenson, took him 91 yards for a touchdown.

"Unfortunately we didn't get out and turn the ball back in," Rivera said. "When you don't do your job, that's what happens."

Final score: New England 22, Washington 13. Montez will have to wait until next Friday for his next chance at a game-winning moment.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

