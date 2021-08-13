Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.

Thursday's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots appeared to be on that track. Washington was down 8 points, and fourth-string quarterback Steven Montez needed to go 92 yards for a chance to tie the game.

That's exactly what Montez did, then he completed a pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden for the two-point conversion to even things up.

However, replay took the two points away, and the Patriots appeared to have the meaningless victory in hand.

After New England took over with less than 2 minutes remaining, the Patriots kneeled on the ball to end the game. Washington coach Ron Rivera was having none of it, though, and called a timeout in an attempt to get the ball back.

This was particularly notable because Rivera didn't use his timeouts in actual regular-season games early last year, citing the need to protect his young team.