Washington calls off scheduled scrimmage, will replace it with a discussion on racism

The Washington Football Team will not hold Thursday’s scheduled practice, replacing it instead with a team meeting to discuss racism and social justice.

The practice was scheduled to be held at FedEx Field, where the team was going to get a first look at how game days would operate this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation follows a trend around the sports world following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is currently hospitalized.

In a statement, coach Ron Rivera said the decision balances “the business of football and bring truly thoughtful about the social injustice we witnessed with this latest incident in Wisconsin.”

Rivera said the team will return to the practice field on Friday.

