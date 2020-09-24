Washington-Cleveland first NFL game to feature female coaches on both sidelines, female official

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHBURN - The NFL will celebrate a milestone for female involvement on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Washington Football Team.

Per the league, it will be the first time both teams have female coaches, and the game will be supervised by a female official.

For Washington, Jennifer King works with the team's running backs. She was with coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. Rivera is an outspoken advocate for including more women in the game.

In Cleveland, Callie Brownson serves as the chief of staff for the Browns, helping to coordinate the team's activities.

Both women played the game before moving into coaching. Thomas has been an official for the last five years, and drew a playoff assignment in 2019.

She is not the league's first female official - Shannon Eastin served in the role during the 2012 referee lockout.

Thomas will serve as the down judge on Shawn Hochuli's crew this weekend.