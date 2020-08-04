Being an NFL coach is a demanding job. And then there's what Ron Rivera has gone through.
The Washington coach was hired on the last day of 2019. Since then, the team has changed its name, the coronavirus has kept players from coming to the facility, a Washington Post report alleged widespread sexual harassment among executives, and the Black Lives Matter movement has spurred change across the league.
So, any regrets?
"For me emotionally, I am excited about where I am and I’m excited about this opportunity," Rivera said. "This hasn’t dampened my approach and spirit with this organization. I feel very confident in what we can do here."
As workouts get underway, the focus will finally shift to football in Ashburn, but even that won't be normal.
This would have been a full week of training camp in Richmond, but instead of having the entire roster together, Rivera and his assistants will oversee conditioning work by position for another week before Washington can take the field.
Rivera said that when players arrived for the start of camp, wearing masks, he struggled to recognize them. The "getting to know you" period will be concurrent with the "getting to evaluate you" period, as the coaches will only have about three weeks of on-field instruction before making roster cuts.
With no preseason games, Rivera said he'll do more live tackling and drills than would traditionally take place during practices.
"The hard part will be, as far as creating game-like situations, really the speed and tempo," he said. "That’s the one thing you really can’t simulate, just because it’s a different feel and vibe when you’re playing the game as opposed to practicing.”
In all of this, though, Rivera has experience.
He was hired to coach the Carolina Panthers in 2011, which was the year that a lockout dragged into the summer, preventing coaches from conducting OTA workouts.
When the fall period began, that was Rivera's first time working with talented young quarterback Cam Newton - fast forward nine years, and now the coach will be paired with Dwayne Haskins, though Haskins already has some NFL experience, while Newton did not.
Defensive line coach Sam Mills III, who was with Rivera in Carolina, said those similarities have the staff at ease amid the chaos.
"When Ron came into Carolina, we were dealt with the lockout, so we had to get through that," Mills said. "We had a quarterback and we were basically used to building from zero. Culture wise, we changed the culture there and it was a day-by-day step, so this challenge is nothing new. It's just different names and different personalities, and we're prepared for it.”
That confidence will be useful in tackling a franchise that is often compared to the Knicks and Mets as being among the most dysfunctional in American pro sports.
Rivera aced his first test, encouraging his players as they embraced the Black Lives Matter cause and creating opportunities within the building to amplify minority voices.
The Washington Post report detailed events that happened before his time, but he said it showed the need for the kind of open communication he wants to promote.
"The thing that I really want is that we have an open-door policy," Rivera said. "I said that in a couple of the town hall meetings we've had as an organization, and I try to stress that, because a lot of those things occurred and it sounded like people were afraid to speak up. I hope that we don’t have that kind of culture here, you know that people are afraid to speak up."
Results on the field will be the next step. Rivera's experience in Carolina can be a guide there, too. He won one of his first six games in that 2011 season, but finished by winning four out of the last six.
Given everything that's been thrown at him in Washington, that would likely be graded a success by fans if he could pull off that kind of improvement again.
