Washington coach Ron Rivera tells team he has 'curable' skin cancer

ASHBURN - After Thursday's work day was over for the Washington Football Team, coach Ron Rivera gathered his team to inform them of some personal news.

Rivera, 58, has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer. He found a lump a few weeks ago and consulted with doctors when it didn't go away.

Doctors believe the cancer is "very treatable and curable," according to a statement from the team.

Rivera will continue coaching. He has lined up backup plans in the event he needs to step away for treatment, but has not divulged those at this time. His offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, is the son of former Redskins coach Norv Turner, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is a former NFL coach. Either would be capable of taking over on an interim basis.

The news comes after an offseason where Rivera started to usher in a new era in Washington, navigating the team through the coronavirus pandemic but also working to transform the culture in Washington, which had been described as toxic before his arrival.

That transformation continued this week with the hiring of Jason Wright as team president. Wright and Rivera are the first minorities to serve in those roles for the franchise.