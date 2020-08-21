Washington coach Ron Rivera tells team he has 'curable' skin cancer

ASHBURN — Washington football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, located in a lymph node.

Doctors believe the cancer is “very treatable and curable,” according to a statement from the team.

Rivera, 58, found a lump a few weeks ago and consulted with doctors when it didn’t go away. The treatment is expected to last about seven weeks.

At the moment, Rivera’s plan is to continue coaching while he is treated. If he needs to step aside, he will turn the team over to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, a former coach himself.

Rivera, who previously coached in Carolina, is a favorite of former players, many of whom reached out in person and on social media Thursday night after learning of the diagnosis.

Rivera’s brother died in 2015 of pancreatic cancer.

The team put out a statement saying Rivera wished to thank the doctors who are treating him, as well as the fans, staff and players who have reached out in support.

Friday was a previously scheduled off day as the team continues its training camp.