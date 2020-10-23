Washington coach Ron Rivera will complete cancer treatments on Monday

Friends, family and players have worn shirts that say "Rivera Strong," and tributes have poured in from across the football world.

Once he gets his final treatment, he will still be recovering from their effects for three or four weeks.

He said the symptoms have been tough in their unpredictability.

“There are certain things that pop up all of a sudden, side effects that you have—the fatigue, how tired you get, at times you get nauseous," he said. "The fatigue and going out to practice and stuff, it limited me and that really bothers me because I can’t really coach the way I coach. That’s hard. But being out there and not being able to just get into it the way I normally would, that was hard for me.”

Fans to return: The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans into the stadium for a Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.

Seats will be offered to season ticket holders first, in order of how long they have had tickets with the team.

The Baltimore Ravens, the other team based in Maryland, announced a similar plan on Friday, after receiving approval from the state.