Washington coach Ron Rivera will complete cancer treatments on Monday

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera remains on track to beat squamous cell cancer.
Rivera discovered the cancer before the season began, and has been undergoing regular treatment that has, at times, left him unable to run the team's practices. Assistant coach Jack Del Rio has filled in.
Rivera said his final treatment will take place on Monday.
“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday," Rivera said. "They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So far, so good. I’ve got follow ups, check ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”
Rivera has looked visibly trained at times during the treatment process. At practice he often takes in the workout from a golf cart so he can remain seated. At games, he has received IV treatments and sat on the bench during timeouts.
Normally NFL coaches work long hours in season, but Rivera said that hasn't been the case for him.
“Traditionally, you’re here until 8:30, 9:30, 11 o’clock at night," he said. "I hit 5 o’clock and I’ve got to go home. The fatigue, really, like I told my wife, is like having a 300-pound gorilla on my back.”
Rivera has been closely watched by doctors, but has been determined to work through the treatment.
Friends, family and players have worn shirts that say "Rivera Strong," and tributes have poured in from across the football world.
Once he gets his final treatment, he will still be recovering from their effects for three or four weeks.
He said the symptoms have been tough in their unpredictability.
“There are certain things that pop up all of a sudden, side effects that you have—the fatigue, how tired you get, at times you get nauseous," he said. "The fatigue and going out to practice and stuff, it limited me and that really bothers me because I can’t really coach the way I coach. That’s hard. But being out there and not being able to just get into it the way I normally would, that was hard for me.”
Fans to return: The Washington Football Team will allow about 3,000 fans into the stadium for a Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants.
Seats will be offered to season ticket holders first, in order of how long they have had tickets with the team.
The Baltimore Ravens, the other team based in Maryland, announced a similar plan on Friday, after receiving approval from the state.
Washington's only game played in front of fans was in Cleveland, where about 6,000 fans were permitted to watch the Browns play. After the game, many Washington players expressed that even the small number of fans made a big difference in the atmosphere at the stadium.
For Sunday's game against Dallas, the current rules will still apply, which allow only immediate family members to attend.
Beginning on Nov. 8, the suites at FedEx Field will also be permitted to re-open.
Injury report: Washington will be without receivers Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright on Sunday. Offensive lineman Geron Christian (knee) is questionable. If he is unable to play, Cornelius Lucas would fill in at left tackle. Rookie Saahdiq Charles, who was moved from tackle to guard last week, will not play due to a knee injury.
