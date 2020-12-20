Washington comeback falls short as Seahawks escape with victory

LANDOVER, Md. - Dwayne Haskins appeared to be headed out of the NFL - then he nearly led his team to one of the season's most improbable victories.

Instead, he took two sacks in the final minute, and a missed extra point proved costly in a 20-15 Washington loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with an injury, and attempted to come back for the decisive final drive, but struggled to hold his assignment, leading to a third-down sack.

The Football Team (6-8) needed a touchdown because of a missed extra point earlier in the half by kicker Dustin Hopkins - Washington failed to convert a two-point conversion to make up for it after its second touchdown.

It was yet another big game for Washington tight end Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech), who logged 101 yards receiving on 13 catches - the second-most in a game in franchise history.

But a slow start doomed Washington.

Haskins threw an interception in the second quarter, while Washington was in field goal range, and another in the third quarter in Seattle territory.

Things bottomed out at 20-3 Seattle, but Washington rebounded thanks to a resilient offense that switched to short passes that sustained long drives.