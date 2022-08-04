Washington Commanders apply to offer sports betting at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders have applied for a license to put a sportsbook at FedEx Field.
Their request will be heard by the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Board
next week as the state begins to roll out sports betting more broadly this fall.
In Virginia, the Commanders and their partner, FanDuel, were given the opportunity to
launch betting services ahead of competitors as part of the state's continued efforts to appeal to the Commanders to build their new stadium in the state.
The Commanders are applying under the name "Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC," a company they registered in Maryland last September. The primary address of the company is listed at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The news was first reported by
The Daily Record.
No further information about the application or the Commanders' intent was immediately available.
FIRST LOOK: FedEx Field opens for the first time in the 'Commanders' era
The Washington Commanders held a draft night party at FedEx Field, the first time the team has welcomed fans to the stadium since unveiling their new name in February.
Michael Phillips
A handful of the "dream seats" in the first three rows were replaced by standing-room areas for fans.
Michael Phillips
The Commanders "W" logo is displayed at midfield, and the team name is displayed prominently in the end zone and the side boards.
Michael Phillips
Washington's locker room has been repainted with a quote from coach Ron Rivera.
Michael Phillips
The locker room also features the team seal, which notes the seasons of Washington's five NFL titles.
Michael Phillips
A locker room display board gives players the rundown of the minutes before a game.
Michael Phillips
A quote from Sean Taylor is on display in the Entertainment Team's practice area.
Michael Phillips
Lockers were on display with the Commanders' new uniforms for the 2022 season.
Michael Phillips
The Commanders "W" is displayed on the concourse near the end zone.
Michael Phillips
Carson Wentz socks were available for purchase in the team shop.
Michael Phillips
Commanders merchandise is on display at the team's draft night party.
Michael Phillips
Receiver Terry McLaurin is featured by a collection of new merchandise.
Michael Phillips
The area between the locker room and the field was lit in shades of burgundy, with a fog machine operating for fans to run through.
Michael Phillips
The Commanders' "W" is featured on the concourse of FedEx Field.
Michael Phillips
Lockers for three of the team's receivers, and quarterback Carson Wentz, are on display in the FedEx Field locker room. The starting quarterback traditionally gets an extra, empty locker next to his for additional space.
Michael Phillips
An inflatable helmet welcomes fans at the FedEx Field Commanders draft party event.
Michael Phillips
(804) 649-6546 mphillips@timesdispatch.com