Washington Commanders apply to offer sports betting at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders have applied for a license to put a sportsbook at FedEx Field.

Their request will be heard by the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Board next week as the state begins to roll out sports betting more broadly this fall.

In Virginia, the Commanders and their partner, FanDuel, were given the opportunity to launch betting services ahead of competitors as part of the state's continued efforts to appeal to the Commanders to build their new stadium in the state.

The Commanders are applying under the name "Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC," a company they registered in Maryland last September. The primary address of the company is listed at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The news was first reported by The Daily Record.

No further information about the application or the Commanders' intent was immediately available.