PHOENIX — Running the Washington Commanders is hardly an enviable task, but Jason Wright has greeted everybody at this week's NFL owners meeting with a smile on his face.

During a sit-down interview with The Times-Dispatch on Tuesday night, he was brimming with optimism for what's to come.

Wright has been a key player in the potential sale of the NFL franchise, though he's quick to note the actual decisions belong to Dan and Tanya Snyder, he's just there to assist as potential buyers kick the tires on a multi-billion dollar investment.

For almost three years, Wright has guided the franchise through one of its most turbulent periods, but he said brighter days are ahead.

"If you don't see light at the end of the tunnel, you're not paying attention right now," Wright said. "We are very much close to a new phase and era."

He continued: "I think that's important for our players, because as much as they are disciplined, and it is my job primarily, Ron's job secondarily, to tune all that out ... they get asked about it ... and so even the most disciplined person, at some point, it's subconscious in your mind, and impacts you.

"Then for us on the business side, it certainly hinders the business. We've had great business growth these last two years. It's been a remarkable turnaround. I'm really proud of my staff for having done it. But there is a limit to it, until we're on the other side of a transition. And then the upside is massive.

"It's something Dan and Tanya are aware of. It's something everybody's aware of. And so, on the other side of this, we will have a massive acceleration in both attendance and revenue."

Wright noted the team finished the season third among all NFL teams in attendance growth during the 2022 season, a trend he believes will continue.

He said he's hopeful gains in revenue, including an overhauled club level, will pay dividends by allowing increased investment in the football side of the operation.

"We have to grow on the business side to invest in championship infrastructure," he said. "The two are tied. And when people choose to invest in us, and hopefully more and more people do, it goes right into those guys and the next Lombardi trophy, and that's what I'm focused on."

Wright and Tanya Snyder represented the franchise at the meetings this week, and while a briefing on the sale process was given, there was very little discussion overall, according to other owners.

Two bidders have made $6 billion offers for the team, and the process appears to be reaching its conclusion in the coming weeks.

During that time, Wright will continue to help the prospective buyers understand anything they need assistance with.

"They're business people," he said. "All these folks have built successful businesses, so they're asking questions about profit and loss statements, they're asking questions about CapEx (capital expenditures), they're asking questions about roster construction strategy - all the stuff you would think about."

Wright said in the interim period, he plans to continue to focus on having the team be more involved in the community, to grow the fan base and communicate the team is doing business in a different way now than it has in the past.

