Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have reached an agreement in principle to sell the team to a group led by D.C. native Josh Harris, a billionaire who rose to fame and power as co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and later purchased the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, in addition to a stake in Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace.

Details are still pending as the transaction is finalized, but at an estimated $6 billion price, it will set a global record for most expensive purchase of a sports team.

The news was first reported Thursday by Sportico and was confirmed to The Times-Dispatch by a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dan Snyder owned Washington's NFL franchise for 24 years. His record during that time was 164-220-2. The team won only two playoff games during that stretch, despite a number of "offseason championships" where Snyder often overpaid for big-name talent.

The new owners have lots of work to do. The Commanders, who were the Redskins when Snyder purchased the team in 1999, were one of the league's most profitable, and winning, franchises.

The new owners will inherit the opposite. The season-ticket base will need to be rebuilt, and the owners will need to work with local governments to develop a site and funding plan for a new stadium to replace the aging, and crumbling, FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Snyder's downfall, long in the making, accelerated during 2020.

During that year, he alienated his two minority investors, one of whom started a campaign to change the team's name shortly after.

That offseason, the Washington Post ran an article detailing an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct by team executives, which led to two NFL investigations and multiple governmental inquiries, including a Congressional hearing and investigations by attorneys general in D.C. and Virginia into the team's business practices.

During the 2022 season, fans began to chant "sell the team" at the Snyders during home games in Washington, including chanting it at Tanya Snyder while she was promoting her signature initiative, the NFL's breast cancer awareness campaign.

In November, the Snyders announced they would be retaining Bank of America Securities to investigate the potential sale of all or part of the team.

Initial speculation focused on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest men, and somebody who the league has long courted.

But Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which Dan Snyder has blamed, in part, for his downfall, and bowed out of the bidding on Wednesday, clearing the field for the Harris group.

He has brought on several partners as part of his bid, including fellow D.C. native Mitchell Rales, who co-founded the Glenstone art museum, and businessman and former NBA star Magic Johnson, who has served as the face of the bid.

Johnson, through his play in the NBA with the Lakers and ownership of other sports franchises, noted that the NFL is his final frontier in a recent television appearance touting the bid.

“I got a ring in every sport, but I need a Super Bowl ring,” he said on the Today show.

Now, he and his partners will attempt to revive the once-proud NFL franchise in Washington, which has fallen into disrepair over the last two decades.

11 key dates in the timeline of Dan Snyder, Commanders NOVEMBER 2020 AUGUST 2020 FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 JULY 2021 OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2022 OCTOBER 2022 NOVEMBER 2022