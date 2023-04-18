Three months after opening, the Fanatics Sportsbook at FedEx Field has been a smash hit - for bettors.

There are 18 authorized retail and mobile sports betting providers in Maryland, and so far this fiscal year the FedEx Field location has been the only one where the house has lost.

Through the end of March, the book has taken $1.367 million in wagers and has paid out $1.461 million in winnings.

Of course, the house edge is all but certain to win out over time, and sports bettors in Maryland have lost, on average, 14.1% of the money they've bet since the fiscal year began last July.

A spokesperson for Fanatics said bettors at the location were particularly fond of underdogs during this year's NCAA basketball tournament, which paid off for them in a big way.

They wrote: “March was a success for us and our customers. March showed that sports fans will come out to FedExField for basketball and other sports. We had some really great crowds for the college basketball games in March at the Fanatics Sportsbook.

"Underdogs winning the day like San Diego State made for some good wins by customers and Texas was the team that our retail customers really liked in the early stages of the tournament allowing for nice returns for the customers.”

The book also picked up a big win at this year's NFL league meeting, as the league amended a rule that would have prohibited the location from taking bets during Commanders home games.

With mobile betting easily accessible, fans at the game wanting to place a bet didn't have any obstacles in their path, so the new rule will allow Fanatics to take bets as well while the Commanders are at home.

Fanatics is a sports merchandising giant, but the FedEx Field location represents its first foray into sports betting, with an eye towards rapid expansion.

The book is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, with dining available Thursday-Sunday and during major sporting events.

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history #32. Jacksonville Jaguars #31. Pittsburgh Steelers #30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders #29. New York Jets #28. Minnesota Vikings #27. Detroit Lions #26. Chicago Bears #25. Carolina Panthers #24. Buffalo Bills #23. Baltimore Ravens #22. Green Bay Packers #21. Philadelphia Eagles #20. Miami Dolphins #19. Los Angeles Rams #18. Cleveland Browns #17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders) #16. Seattle Seahawks #15. San Francisco 49ers #14. New York Giants #13. New England Patriots #12. Houston Texans #11. Denver Broncos #10. Dallas Cowboys #9. Cincinnati Bengals #8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals #7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers #6. Atlanta Falcons #5. Los Angeles Chargers #4. New Orleans Saints #3. Kansas City Chiefs #2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) #1. Indianapolis Colts