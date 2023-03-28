PHOENIX — It might be showtime for a potential Commanders ownership group with Magic Johnson.

ESPN reported Tuesday morning that the perceived frontrunners to buy the NFL franchise, led by D.C. native Josh Harris and including Johnson and fellow D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales, has submitted a fully financed offer to purchase the team that meets owner Dan Snyder's $6 billion asking price.

Harris is a billionaire who rose to fame and power as co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and later purchased the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, in addition to a stake in Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace.

If the deal is consummated at $6 billion it would set a record for a global sports franchise, though one that may not stand for long, as soccer club Manchester United is reportedly on the brink of being sold for more.

The timing of the reported offer is significant as it comes before Tuesday's "privileged" session at the NFL league meeting, where owners gather to freely discuss the events of the league, fully off the record.

The sessions have been contentious towards Dan and Tanya Snyder in the past, and the league has long been hopeful to achieve resolution on the sale during the meeting, ideally without having to force the team out.

Owners were cautious when speaking about the situation on Monday.

“I don’t have a stance,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “I believe that something is close to happening. I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Dan Snyder has owned Washington's NFL franchise for 24 years, with a record of 164-220-2. The team has won only two playoff games during that time, despite a number of "offseason championships" where Snyder often overpaid for big-name talent.

The new owners will have lots of work to do. The Commanders, who were the Redskins when Snyder purchased the team in 1999, were one of the league's most profitable, and winning, franchises.

The new owners will inherit the opposite. The season-ticket base will need to be rebuilt, and the owners will need to work with local governments to develop a site and funding plan for a new stadium to replace the aging, and crumbling, FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Snyder's downfall, long in the making, accelerated during 2020.

During that year, he alienated his three minority investors, one of whom helped give momentum to a campaign to change the team's name shortly after.

That offseason, the Washington Post ran an article detailed an alleged pattern of sexual misconduct by team executives, which led to two NFL investigations and multiple governmental inquiries, including a Congressional hearing and investigations by attorneys general in D.C. and Virginia into the team's business practices.

During the 2022 season, fans began to chant "sell the team" at the Snyders during home games in Washington, including chanting it at Tanya Snyder while she was promoting her signature initiative, the NFL's breast cancer awareness campaign.

In November, the team announced it would be retaining Bank of America Securities to investigate the potential sale of all or part of the team.

Initial speculation focused on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest men, and somebody who the league has long courted.

But Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which Dan Snyder has blamed, in part, for his downfall.

Harris would likely meet with widespread approval from fellow owners, given his experience in the sports world and ability to finance the large and complex transaction. The amount of cash needed at closing will be in the ballpark of $2 billion.

The Harris group was vetted by the NFL already when it was in the hunt to buy the Denver Broncos last year. The Broncos sold for about $4.65 billion.

It remains to be seen if the Snyders will accept the bid, but it puts the sale much closer to a reality than it has been at any point to date.

