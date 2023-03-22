As the final days approach for bidders interested in buying the Washington Commanders, another potential suitor has come forward.

According to an ESPN report, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has toured the team's facilities and is seeking to purchase the NFL franchise.

He wouldn't be the first Canadian-born owner of the team -- Jack Kent Cooke, born in Ontario, owned the then-Redskins before they were sold to current owner Dan Snyder in 1999.

The NFL's owners are convening next week in Phoenix for the annual league meeting, and speculation long has been that the announcement of the sale will happen during that time.

It's extremely unlikely that the new owner takes control then, as the legal process and formal vote will need to take place in the coming weeks and months. The team is working with Bank of America Securities to identify a buyer, which would put to rest questions about Snyder's standing with the league and the sale process.

Apostolopoulos is the founder of Six Ventures Inc., a private equity fund. His top competition appears to be another investor, D.C. native Josh Harris, who bolstered his bid last week by adding Magic Johnson to his team.

Harris and Johnson also attempted to purchase the Denver Broncos when they were for sale last year.

Rumors continue to swirl of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' involvement, but The Times-Dispatch has reported that Snyder is unlikely to sell to Bezos, who owns the Washington Post. The Post's reporting on alleged widespread sexual misconduct within the franchise helped drive Snyder from power.

Also known to be in the hunt is Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta.

There are no formal rules preventing foreign ownership of NFL teams, but all sales must be approved by the league's owners, and rules that prohibit corporate ownership mean any foreign investors would likely have to open up their books and tax returns to the league in order to be considered.

