Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder buys most expensive home in DC area history

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, posed for photos in Landover, Md., on Feb. 2 after unveiling their football team’s new identity.

 The Associated Press

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder purchased the most expensive single-family home in the history of D.C. area real estate late last year.

He spent $48 million, all cash, on the estate located on the Potomac in Virginia near Mt. Vernon.

The home was bought by an LLC that was unregistered in Virginia, but the purchase, which had been rumored for months, was finally confirmed on Tuesday by the Washington Business Journal.

The Journal noted that Snyder used the new address in forms registering his $25,000 contribution to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inaugural committee.

The Commanders are in the process of searching for a new stadium, and Youngkin and the Virginia legislature are pushing through a bill in this year's General Assembly that could authorize the state to issue as much as $1 billion in bonds to help make it happen.

Snyder is facing obstacles elsewhere, of course, as his ongoing fight with the U.S. House of Representatives over a sexual harassment allegation continues.

He's also no stranger to making D.C.-area real estate news.

In 2005, he made a deal with the U.S. Park Service to cut down trees near his home in Potomac, Md. to provide a better view.

His new home at Mt. Vernon was advertised on Zillow as a "one-of-a-kind property" with a separate carriage home, a 15-seat home theater and automation in all rooms.

Snyder also reportedly owns a $100 million yacht that measures 305 feet long and has its own IMAX theater, according to Sports Illustrated.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

