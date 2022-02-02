Washington Commanders president: 'We will be in a new venue in 2027.'

Washington's rebranding has emphasized the team's desire to be more inclusive of the community and embrace its roots, and Wright said the new stadium will share those aims.

"This is first and foremost an economic development project," Wright said. "It's something that's going to drive economic and social outcomes for the next 30 years in this area. And we take it that seriously.

"(The three localities) have economic development plans. They know how they want this develop to develop and grow. They know how they want equitable capital to flow through this economy. And we are on board with that. And it's about them telling us how we can fit into their plans. And then we'll go where we best fit into those plans."

The team has dealt with negative publicity over the past few years related to a sexual harassment scandal among top executives, but Wright said he views the rebranding as an opportunity to start fresh and chart a new course.

"I really do believe in the direction of where we're headed," he said. "It is a transformed franchise, and I think anyone who works closely with us is feeling that."