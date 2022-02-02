Washington Commanders president: 'We will be in a new venue in 2027.'

With a new name settled, the Washington Commanders now turn their attention to where they'll be playing for the next generation.
Lawmakers in Virginia have been openly courting the team over the past year, including a pending bill in front of the General Assembly that would smooth the process of authorizing a mega-development in the commonwealth.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement of her own minutes after the rebranding was announced.
"Every major sports franchise in the region calls DC home," she wrote. "The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in DC."
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said last month his state will "fight" to keep the team inside his borders.
“I’ve personally talked with the owners of the team and leaders of the team, and we’re very interested in keeping them,” he told reporters.
The urgency has been cranked up, with Washington's lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. expiring at the end of the 2026 season.
On Wednesday, Commanders president Jason Wright put it bluntly in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"We will be in a new venue in 2027," he said. "That's about the only timeline I can give you."
Washington's rebranding has emphasized the team's desire to be more inclusive of the community and embrace its roots, and Wright said the new stadium will share those aims.
"This is first and foremost an economic development project," Wright said. "It's something that's going to drive economic and social outcomes for the next 30 years in this area. And we take it that seriously.
"(The three localities) have economic development plans. They know how they want this develop to develop and grow. They know how they want equitable capital to flow through this economy. And we are on board with that. And it's about them telling us how we can fit into their plans. And then we'll go where we best fit into those plans."
The team has dealt with negative publicity over the past few years related to a sexual harassment scandal among top executives, but Wright said he views the rebranding as an opportunity to start fresh and chart a new course.
"I really do believe in the direction of where we're headed," he said. "It is a transformed franchise, and I think anyone who works closely with us is feeling that."
