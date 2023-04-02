PHOENIX — The new owner of the Washington Commanders will get to make a number of important franchise-altering decisions.

They’ll oversee the construction of a new stadium, and the location it will be built in.

There are big decisions to make in terms of who will be the team’s coach, quarterback and general manager, not to mention a looming decision on the future of star pass rusher Chase Young.

But one decision has been made for them: the team’s new name, the Commanders.

Washington dropped the “Redskins” moniker in 2020, spending two seasons with the temporary identity of “Washington Football Team.”

While the temporary name had cachet with fans, it was likely never going to be permanent, given the difficulties in branding and trademarking such a generic term.

After an 18-month process, owners Dan and Tanya Snyder revealed Commanders as the new name last February. Later in the season the new mascot, Major Tuddy, and alternate identity of “Hogs” was unveiled.

Still, the process left several fans unhappy, whether it was a lack of consideration for a preferred name, “Redwolves,” or just a feeling of being underwhelmed by Commanders, especially as the trend in sports names is moving towards splashier options like “Kraken” and “Golden Knights.”

Speaking this week at the NFL’s annual meeting, team president Jason Wright said it’s not among the most pressing issues.

“I would say that we should focus on winning a championship,” Wright said. “There are things that are maybe higher on the list than that — trying to move towards a championship, and building a world-class venue.

“In my mind, if I’m advising a new owner, irrespective of how they feel about the name, those are the places I would start, and then maybe see what we do after that.”

The new stadium project will be among the most urgent concerns, with FedEx Field eligible for replacement in 2027, and NFL technology and revenue opportunities having evolved immensely in the 30 years it was constructed.

Wright was asked what he’d rank as the top priorities for the new owner, and said it would be about building a relationship in the opening days and weeks.

“We need to hear what their vision is, and understand why they bought this franchise,” he said. “What is it they want to accomplish? Is this something that is a long-term wealth generator for their family, that they want to pass down, or that they want to sell at some point and make money off of?

“Is this something that is a legacy thing, that they want to be able to pass down to their children and their grandchildren to run over time and become a hallmark leader in the league?

“Is it ... about diversifying the business, going beyond the core football aspects, into a real estate portfolio and franchises and deeper into merchandise, and all the other things that can be created?”

He added: “Then we need to share with them where we are in the business. And we’re not going to be shy about directing new ownership to where we need them, because they play a vital role on some of our most important things, to get them over the line.”

