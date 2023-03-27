PHOENIX — Despite persistent rumors, Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew insisted on Monday at the NFL league meeting that the team is not interested in pursuing star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“It’s not coming from us,” Mayhew said of the external noise, adding that the team discussed Jackson, as it does with all pending free agents.
He said he’s excited to go into the season with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.
“Every team has their own formula,” Mayhew said. “Everybody thinks about it differently. From our standpoint, when you have a guy like Sam who’s shown us what he has shown us over the past year or so, we felt very comfortable moving forward with him. And we’ll give him every opportunity to win that job.
“Jacoby’s ready to come in and perform and compete as well. And so we feel good about our quarterback situation.”
The Ravens used the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he can negotiate with other teams, but if he signs with another team the Ravens would have the opportunity to either match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.
Jackson put out a tweet on Monday morning saying he had requested a trade. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he had not seen the tweet, but insisted that the team remains high on Jackson and his abilities.
“We believe in Lamar, and we know where we want to go forward,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a monetary thing. That can be figured out, and that can be worked out.”
The Commanders have lacked a top-tier quarterback, but Mayhew said the building is aligned internally behind Howell, a fifth-round draft pick last year who excelled in his lone NFL action as a rookie, a Week 18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Asked about relying on a young quarterback in a crucial season with a defense that appears ready to contend, Mayhew disagreed with the premise.
“He did go out and beat a playoff team in his first start, so I don’t view him as a developmental player,” the GM said. “Now, if he ends up starting, it’ll be his first year starting. There’ll be some bumps in the road. But I wouldn’t call him developmental.”
