Washington Commanders stadium bill clears first legislative hurdle easily in Virginia

The Washington Commanders haven't yet won on the football field, but they picked up one of their first legislative victories on Monday in the Virginia House.
The Appropriations Committee advanced a bill that would create a Virginia stadium authority by a 14 to 7 vote, with one abstention.
One of the no votes was Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who made clear he is not anti-stadium, but rather is seeking more information about the expected contributions of Washington team owner Dan Snyder.
"My no vote on this does not mean that I would not look at a more comprehensive package," Sickles said.
The bill grants authority to a group that would be appointed by the governor to fast-track and issue bonds for a potential stadium.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said he is not focused on other issues swirling around the team, only the economic benefits and costs of building a new stadium in Virginia for the NFL franchise.
“I’ve got blinders on for everything but numbers,” he said earlier in the day.
Washington’s lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. expires at the end of the 2026 football season. The team has expressed its intent to play elsewhere in 2027.
Knight, as chairman of the powerful budget committee, said he won’t support any stadium proposal unless it works financially for the state.
“I’m not going to sign off on something unless it’s good for the state of Virginia,” he said. “I am not going to preference the Washington football team at the expense of the state of Virginia.”
Only one speaker commented on the bill, McGuireWoods lobbyist Tray Adams, who was appearing on behalf of the team.
"Nothing is set in stone yet," Adams said. "We are not asking you to pass a specific deal. The authority and the bond underwriters would make a determination about the viability of the tax revenues that are available, and the amount that we would like to bond to offset some of the construction costs of the facility."
Adams added that pro formas with estimates of potential revenues have been distributed to the two localities that may host the stadium, reportedly Ashburn in Loudoun County, and Prince William County.
Answering a question, Adams said the team has no interest in using eminent domain to acquire the land for the stadium.
The Commanders are also lobbying for a stadium package in D.C. and Maryland.
Staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD