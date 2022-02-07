Washington Commanders stadium bill clears first legislative hurdle easily in Virginia

Knight, as chairman of the powerful budget committee, said he won’t support any stadium proposal unless it works financially for the state.

“I’m not going to sign off on something unless it’s good for the state of Virginia,” he said. “I am not going to preference the Washington football team at the expense of the state of Virginia.”

Only one speaker commented on the bill, McGuireWoods lobbyist Tray Adams, who was appearing on behalf of the team.

"Nothing is set in stone yet," Adams said. "We are not asking you to pass a specific deal. The authority and the bond underwriters would make a determination about the viability of the tax revenues that are available, and the amount that we would like to bond to offset some of the construction costs of the facility."

Adams added that pro formas with estimates of potential revenues have been distributed to the two localities that may host the stadium, reportedly Ashburn in Loudoun County, and Prince William County.

Answering a question, Adams said the team has no interest in using eminent domain to acquire the land for the stadium.

The Commanders are also lobbying for a stadium package in D.C. and Maryland.

Staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report. mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546 Twitter: @michaelpRTD