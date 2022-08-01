Washington Commanders stars will visit Richmond on Friday, August 26

ASHBURN - There was no training camp in Richmond this year, but some of the team's biggest names will still come visit for a day.
The team will hold a "Richmond Rally" event at River City Roll in Scott's Addition on Friday, Aug. 26 from 1-5 p.m.
Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Jonathan Allen and coach Ron Rivera are scheduled to meet fans from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Admission is free, with an RSVP requested at
Commanders.com/RallyinRichmond.
Per the team: "The event will also include a live band, a DJ, giveaways including rally towels and limited-edition posters featuring Commanders players, and a mobile Fanatics team store where fans can purchase new Commanders team merchandise."
PHOTOS: Fan appreciation day at Washington training camp
Washington Football Team defensive star Chase Young during training camp in Richmond.
Fans cheer during Washington football team's fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Washington coach Ron Rivera faces higher expectations this season after his team won the NFC East title in 2020.
Washington football team's QB Ryan Fitzpatrick(14) stretches with other quarterbacks at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Helmets are lined up at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Washington football team's QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick(14) and Kyle Allen(8) work on passing drills at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Fans attend Washington football team's fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
A former Ohio State star, Terry McLaurin, the Washington Football Team’s top receiver, was a fan favorite at training camp in Richmond, drawing cheers for catches in practice.
Dominique Porter, Jr., 7, of Portsmouth wears a mask and a helmet as he and his family visit the Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Washington football team's DE Chase Young stretches with wearing a mask at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Fans attend Washington football team's fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Washington football team's QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick(14), Steven Montez(6) and other players stretch at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Phillip Brown, Sr., is shown at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Fans attend Washington football team's fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Rally Captain, a Washington football team fan, attends a fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Maya Lewis of Virginia beach, center left, and her mother, Ann Lewis of Lynchburg, center right, attend Washington football team's fan appreciation day at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021. They said they are four-generation fans of the football team.
Phillip Brown, Sr., takes a photo next to his memorabilia at Washington training camp in Richmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
