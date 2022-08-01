 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington Commanders stars will visit Richmond on Friday, August 26

Commanders Football

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks to practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

ASHBURN - There was no training camp in Richmond this year, but some of the team's biggest names will still come visit for a day.

The team will hold a "Richmond Rally" event at River City Roll in Scott's Addition on Friday, Aug. 26 from 1-5 p.m.

Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Jonathan Allen and coach Ron Rivera are scheduled to meet fans from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Admission is free, with an RSVP requested at Commanders.com/RallyinRichmond.

Per the team: "The event will also include a live band, a DJ, giveaways including rally towels and limited-edition posters featuring Commanders players, and a mobile Fanatics team store where fans can purchase new Commanders team merchandise."

