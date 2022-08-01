Washington Commanders stars will visit Richmond on Friday, August 26

ASHBURN - There was no training camp in Richmond this year, but some of the team's biggest names will still come visit for a day.

The team will hold a "Richmond Rally" event at River City Roll in Scott's Addition on Friday, Aug. 26 from 1-5 p.m.

Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Jonathan Allen and coach Ron Rivera are scheduled to meet fans from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Admission is free, with an RSVP requested at Commanders.com/RallyinRichmond.

Per the team: "The event will also include a live band, a DJ, giveaways including rally towels and limited-edition posters featuring Commanders players, and a mobile Fanatics team store where fans can purchase new Commanders team merchandise."