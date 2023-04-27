ASHBURN — The Washington Commanders selected cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 selection in Thursday night’s draft.

Forbes was a ball-hawking standout at Mississippi State, and will provide some juice to a secondary that was technically proficient last year but struggled to make big, game-changing plays.

Forbes tied for third nationally with six interceptions in 2022 and returned three of them for touchdowns. He holds the FBS record with six pick-sixes in his collegiate career.

The Commanders entered the draft with an eye toward offensive linemen, but there were several selected early.

Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski went in the first 11 picks, then Pittsburgh traded up to get Broderick Jones at No. 14.

Washington was also hopeful of being able to trade back, but that didn’t materialize, even as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis remained on the board as the Commanders went on the clock.

The No. 16 selection receives a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $15.4 million over the life of the contract.

The Commanders plan to introduce Forbes during a block party on Saturday at National Harbor in Maryland.