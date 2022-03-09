Washington Commanders trade for QB Carson Wentz after missing out on Russell Wilson

The Washington Commanders have their new quarterback, and he's an old NFC East foe.

The team will trade for quarterback Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The trade cannot be completed until the NFL's new league year begins later this month.

ESPN reported that Washington will give up two third-round picks, but if Wentz plays 70% of the team's snaps this year, the 2023 pick would become a second-rounder.

The teams will also swap second-round picks this year, a five-position bump for the Colts in the order.

Wentz will make $28 million this year in Washington, all of which will become fully guaranteed on March 18, but his contract carries no guarantees beyond this upcoming season, meaning the team can part ways at no cost before 2023.

Wentz won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, but also struggled to remain healthy and on the field.

He was moved to the Indianapolis Colts, where a strong start to the season fizzled down the stretch, leading to a loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in a make-or-break final game of the season.

Washington was unapologetically aggressive in its pursuit of Russell Wilson, but came up short when he was traded to the Broncos on Tuesday. Wilson had a no-trade clause that allowed him to pick his destination.

The Commanders also still have Taylor Heinicke under contract.

Wednesday's news was taken as a loss in Las Vegas, where the team's odds to win the Super Bowl were revised to make them more of a longshot now that they've been unable to land one of the top players.