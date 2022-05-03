Washington Commanders unveil new slogan: 'Hail to the Commanders'

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Commanders have a new slogan, and it takes a page from the franchise's history.

After unveiling the name with the slogan "Take Command" at a February reveal, the team is shifting to "Hail to the Commanders," it announced in the lead-up to last weekend's NFL draft.

The announcement was made by radio host Don Geronimo at the team's draft night party Thursday night at FedEx Field. He said the move was the result of fan feedback.

Team president Jason Wright has previously noted the desire of fans to remain connected to the previous era, when the team was the Washington Redskins.

The slogan at that time was "Hail to the Redskins," abbreviated as HTTR, and the fight song went by the same name. The new slogan will have a similar abbreviation, and fans on social media can use #HTTC to join the conversation around the team and its moves.

At the February reveal, Wright said the name Commanders was chosen in part because it can fit into the fight song, though he said the team would gather fan input before deciding whether to continue using it.

“We picked this name in part because it had a great tie to the old fight song,” Wright said at time. “There’s a connection there with Commanders, and we want to partner with our fans to re-write that and evolve that fight song so it can come back and be a great connecting point.”

Geronimo was at the draft day party to mark the team's new radio partnership with Washington classic rock station Big 100.