Washington Commanders update team crest, change to more commonly used Super Bowl season designations

The Washington Commanders put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon: "We heard our fans loud and clear."

The feedback had involved a "team crest" that was unveiled as part of the name switch to the Washington Commanders three weeks ago.

Each of the team's five NFL titles is noted in the crest, but the three Super Bowl years were denoted as the season of the Super Bowl game itself, not the preceding season, as is customary.

For instance, the crest said 1992, but the title is commonly credited to the 1991 Redskins team.

The team initially attempted to change it to the Super Bowl Roman numerals, but the NFL denied that request, citing the trademarks it holds on Super Bowl naming.

Thus, the decision to move to the years instead.

"Going forward, our crest will reflect our Super Bowl victories using the year from that regular season," the team said in a statement.

"We have begun the process of updating our crest online and with vendors. For fans that have pre-ordered a jersey, the jersey will feature the updated crest and will begin shipping by early July. Licensees are in the process of creating new merchandise with the revised crest and the new merchandise will be in market as soon as possible."