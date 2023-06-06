ASHBURN — Tuesday's practice marked the first time the Washington Commanders offensive line had all five of its projected starters, a mix of familiar faces and new places.

The offseason focus in Ashburn has understandably been on Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy and Chase Young, but it's possible the offensive line is the biggest factor in whether Washington can take a step forward this season.

Among the changes, former second-round draft pick Sam Cosmi will move from right tackle to right guard.

He said he was asked by coach Ron Rivera if he felt comfortable making the move, and volunteered himself.

"I told Coach, I said, 'Listen, coming into the year, wherever you feel I'm going to be the best at, and wherever the team needs me at, I'm gonna be there and work my ass off every day and be the best person at that position,'" Cosmi said.

He said he's been watching tape of the league's best guards, and putting in work adjusting to the close quarters of the interior of the offensive line, instead of the larger space that tackles often work in.

"I'm really embracing this position," Cosmi said. "I think it's a good position for me and I think I'm really going to excel in this position."

On his right will be Andrew Wylie, who follows new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City.

At center, free agent pickup Nick Gates offers a solid option, but injuries are a concern, as they often are at the position.

Left tackle will be manned by Charles Leno Jr., while at left guard, Saahdiq Charles appears to have a clear edge, at the moment, on Chris Paul, in a battle of draft picks trying to break through.

After a subpar season in 2022, expectations are understandably down, but Cosmi isn't buying into that.

"We've got a bunch of sleepers on this line," he said. "Saahdiq is strong, athletic, has great leverage. Charles is a vet. Nick and Wylie, they got their contracts for a reason. A great group. If we can stay healthy and do all that, I'm really excited about what this o-line can bring to the team."

Of course, the proof will be in September, not offseason work, and there's reason to think that attrition, or struggles at tackle, could derail a promising group.

For now, optimism reigns around both the unit and the offense as a whole. Offensive linemen have never shied away from being coached hard, and Bieniemy will bring that to the table.

"He's been a part of a lot of Super Bowl teams, and you don't get that way without working your butt off and keeping people accountable," Cosmi said.

Other observations:

--The day's biggest news story was the return of Chase Young, who sat out the optional parts of the drills. He looked good during a limited amount of on-field work, but also continued to wear a large brace on his surgically repaired knee.

Young, speaking for the first time since his fifth-year contract option was declined, said he feels "night and day" better than he did at the end of last season, and he wasn't worried about the contract situation as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Rivera said because Young hasn't been around the facility, this week will be about seeing where he's at ahead of the season.

"You know, he started to get healthier by the end of the year and played for us in four games, and we just want to see him pick up where he left off," the coach said.

--Rivera was asked if there is a quarterback competition between Jacoby Brissett and presumed starter Sam Howell, and gave the answer he has for most of the offseason.

"Just because I said (Howell) is gonna start off as QB1 doesn't mean he's gonna finish as QB1," Rivera said. "I like to believe though that if he goes out and does the things he's capable of, he's got a very, very good chance of doing that.

"I think Jacoby has shown us some things that have really gotten people's attention. We talk about Jacoby almost as much as we talk about Sam. So I just think as we go through this process and until we play games, it'd be unfair to start making assessments. But again, there is a lot of confidence."

--Emmanuel Forbes logged a sideline interception that had the defense celebrating, though it was off a throw Howell would never attempt in a game.

--The Bieniemy files: The offensive coordinator ran over to the wide receivers group, yelling at position coach Bobby Engram loud enough for the players to hear.

"Hey Coach Bobby," Bieniemy yelled. "Is this drill full speed? Let's make sure we play full speed."

--Give Darrick Forrest the play of the day for breaking up a pass by batting it int he air high enough that Christian Holmes was able to run under it and make the interception.

