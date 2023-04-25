The messaging from the Washington Commanders has been consistent and uniform over the past month.

The team feels "very comfortable" with its offensive line, and is under no obligation to draft a lineman with the No. 16 overall selection on Thursday night.

"I think we have a group that can be our top five," coach Ron Rivera said.

"We are set up in really good shape going into our draft this year," general manager Martin Mayhew said.

So with that established, let's talk about what the Commanders should do when the draft begins and their name gets called.

Washington needs an offensive lineman.

It is true that, on paper, there are at least five starting-caliber players on the unit.

The team added Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie in free agency to bolster the unit, and Sam Cosmi will return after a strong first two seasons.

But with a new offensive coordinator who essentially has a one-year audition (Eric Bieniemy), and a quarterback who has one game of NFL experience (Sam Howell), pretty good isn't going to give the Commanders what they need in 2023.

At left tackle, Charles Leno Jr. is under contract, and while Leno has been a fan favorite and a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, his play down the stretch last year cast serious doubt about whether the 31-year-old should be trusted to man the position without reinforcement in 2023.

Leno can provide a bridge to whoever the Commanders draft, though with the 16th selection, they are at the mercy of the board when it's time to pick.

Last year, Rivera said the team had five players it was targeting - three receivers, and two offensive linemen. When they picked, it was receiver Jahan Dotson who was available, and he has proven to be an excellent selection.

Similarly, if the top offensive linemen are gone this year, or if a player such as Illinois cornerback Devin Witherspoon is available, the value might be too tempting.

But the Commanders would need to be certain they've got a lineman they like when their turn comes in the second round (Washington traded its third-round pick for Carson Wentz, but it has a compensatory selection at the end of the third round).

So who's it going to be?

The top names this year are Georgia's Broderick Jones, Ohio State's Paris Johnson and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

Skoronski might project more as a guard than a tackle, though, and the team has been down that road before with Brandon Scherff.

Two other names to watch are Tennessee's Darnell Wright and Oklahoma's Anton Harrison.

Any of those five could be justified as a first-round selection. Any of the five could also slide to the middle of the second round. That's the nature of the draft.

Of course, the top pick every year is a trade back, which Washington was able to do last year.

With less elite talent available this year, that could be harder to swing, but Mayhew will give it a try, knowing that stockpiling later picks often leads to NFL success for general managers.

The other major wrinkle is the NIL era in college football, which allows players to cash in on their name, image and likeness while playing.

That could reduce the number of players entering the draft early for financial considerations.

"There will be some guys who are probably taking pay cuts coming to play for us now," Mayhew said.

"But I do think there's a benefit from it ... if they need money for their family or whatever, they can get NIL money. So the benefit of it is guys are able to stay in school and continue to play football and work toward their degree."

With projections rating next year's draft as being of a higher quality than this year's, multiple teams are likely to be looking to trade back. Thursday night, it will be seen which ones can pull it off.

Note: The Commanders will not pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year option, as Rivera hinted earlier this offseason. Young will now be a free agent at the end of this season, though he remains subject to the franchise tag if desired.

