Washington cuts kicker Dustin Hopkins and signs Chris Blewitt, who was working as a personal trainer

ASHBURN - Two days after promising to reevaluate his approach, Washington coach Ron Rivera made a pair of bold decisions.
First, he released kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was in his seventh year with the team, and signed journeyman Chris Blewitt, who has never kicked in an NFL game.
Second, he told safety Landon Collins that he doesn't view him as a safety anymore, and instead will play him towards the line of scrimmage.
The Hopkins decision came as a surprise only from a timing perspective. After struggling in 2020, Rivera opted not to bring in a second kicker for this year's training camp, or use a draft pick on one (the team took long snapper Camaron Cheeseman in the fifth round).
Hopkins' season was briefly doomed when he missed a 48-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants, but a Giants player was offsides, and Hopkins connected from 43 to secure the victory.
Last week Hopkins missed from 42 yards, but also connected from 50 and 43. Statistically, his production has been about at the league average, making Blewitt a gamble for Rivera and staff.
"There's not a lot of guys out there with a lot of experience right now," Rivera said. "We know he's got a strong leg for kickoff, so we felt pretty good about that.
"It was my decision, and I'll own that."
Blewitt, who lives in Northern Virginia, is Pitt's all-time leader in field goals and points scored.
After failing to catch on with an NFL team, he has worked several side jobs while continuing to train - he worked at Home Depot for a while, and now works at UPS at night and is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness during the day.
"I'd work in the mornings, and after I was done training people I'd train myself," he said. "If I had extra time in between I'd either go home, play with the nieces, go out and kick, get ready for work and night, and then just kind of repeat the process."
Being back in his home area has allowed him to reconnect with his trainer, Jason Fuller, who helped turn him into one of the nation's top kicking prospects in high school. Fuller also worked with the former Redskins cheerleaders as well.
As for his unique last name, well....
"Make all your jokes, it's all good, it's all good fun," he said. "No big deal."
Collins' move was certainly a big deal, given how he had emphasized this offseason he was a safety and had no interest in moving to linebacker.
During Sunday's game he was used almost exclusively as a linebacker, something Rivera said the two had a discussion about.
"He was very professional about it," the coach said. "He and I talked about it and one of the things he expressed is he's a safety. He loves playing safety. One of the things I expressed to him is we really believe he's a downhill player. He's an impact guy attacking at the line of scrimmage."
Rivera continued: "He's a bright guy. He understands the game and he sees things, so I expect him to be able to handle and pick it up quickly. I think based on what we saw, his impact can be attacking the line of scrimmage for us."
Washington has its safety of the future in Kam Curl, and making the move allowed Curl more playing time, while putting Collins at a position where Washington has struggled this season - rookie first-rounder Jamin Davis hasn't yet shown he can play full-time in the NFL.
