Washington cuts kicker Dustin Hopkins and signs Chris Blewitt, who was working as a personal trainer

Blewitt, who lives in Northern Virginia, is Pitt's all-time leader in field goals and points scored.

After failing to catch on with an NFL team, he has worked several side jobs while continuing to train - he worked at Home Depot for a while, and now works at UPS at night and is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness during the day.

"I'd work in the mornings, and after I was done training people I'd train myself," he said. "If I had extra time in between I'd either go home, play with the nieces, go out and kick, get ready for work and night, and then just kind of repeat the process."

Being back in his home area has allowed him to reconnect with his trainer, Jason Fuller, who helped turn him into one of the nation's top kicking prospects in high school. Fuller also worked with the former Redskins cheerleaders as well.

As for his unique last name, well....

"Make all your jokes, it's all good, it's all good fun," he said. "No big deal."

Collins' move was certainly a big deal, given how he had emphasized this offseason he was a safety and had no interest in moving to linebacker.

During Sunday's game he was used almost exclusively as a linebacker, something Rivera said the two had a discussion about.