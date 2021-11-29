Washington denies Russell Wilson a dramatic comeback, jumps into final playoff spot

LANDOVER, Md. - No kicker, no problem. At least not for Taylor Heinicke, Kendall Fuller and the Washington Football Team.

Washington survived for a wild 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks after withstanding a late rally from Russell Wilson, and a successful onside kick that was overturned because of an illegal formation.

Seattle had an opportunity to tie the game, but a two-point conversion was intercepted by Fuller, saving a lead that felt insurmountable for large portions of the second half.

With Joey Slye injured on a bizarre two-point PAT attempt at the end of the first half, Washington was unable to attempt a game-sealing kick at the end of the fourth quarter, instead going for it on fourth down, failing, and leaving Wilson with a 97-yard field and two minutes to work.

He scored the touchdown, but couldn't get the conversion.

Slye was injured at the end of the first half when his extra point was blocked and returned by Seattle, a two-point conversion the other way that left the game tied 9-9.

But in the second half, Washington turned to a formula that has become reliable over the past few weeks, using its ground game to eat up big chunks of the clock.