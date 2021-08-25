Washington depth chart projection: Getting Jaret Patterson and Sammis Reyes on board requires an imbalanced 53

A traditional NFL roster has 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players and three specialists.
This projection has a 26/24 split in favor of the offense, and I wouldn't blink if you told me 27/23 was in consideration.
What does it mean? It means the cut-day 53 is unlikely to be the final 53, with some players getting moved to short-term injured reserve right after making the roster. There's also the ability to move around practice squad players, and with cut day taking place two weeks before the season starts, the league's rosters may take a few days longer than normal to settle into their final form.
As for the picks that I need to justify right out of the gate, I've got Cornelius Lucas as the opening-day starter at right tackle, and Sam Cosmi coming off the bench. Rivera has enough wild cards to worry about right now. I think he'll take the sure thing and ease the rookie in.
I also cut Deshazor Everett and only kept five linebackers. Read on....
Quarterback (3):
In: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
Out: Steven Montez
No suspense here. Despite everybody's best attempts to create drama, there is none - Fitzpatrick is the starter, Heinicke is the backup, Allen will be third. Can Steven Montez get a practice squad invite? My crystal ball says no, but it's not unthinkable.
One potential move here - if Allen's ankle is still bothering him, he could be a candidate for three-week IR once the cut-day dust settles.
Running back(4):
In: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Jaret Patterson
Out: Jonathan Williams
Barber owes a debt of gratitude to Gibson, who was given the opportunity to convert on fourth-and-1 last week and failed to do so. That failure emphasized just how important Barber's role is - that situation only happens once or twice a game, but when it does, it's crucial. As for Patterson, well, his preseason play speaks for itself - his kick return likely sealed the deal, and knocked DeAndre Carter off the bubble.
Tight end (4):
In: Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemingway, John Bates, Sammis Reyes
Out: Ricky Seals-Jones, Caleb Wilson
Potentially the most intriguing position. Reyes could go on IR before cut day, freeing up the spot but knocking him out for the year (he's extremely unlikely to play anyway), but if he can hang around as a game-day inactive he'll be allowed to practice during the week, which would be helpful for his growth.
Seals-Jones is probably a little more dynamic as a backup than Hemingway, but Hemingway is from the Rivera school of consistency, and at least at the start of the season, those things matter. Whoever doesn't get the nod between the two of them is headed to the practice squad.
Wide receiver (6):
In: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Adam Humphries, Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden
Out: DeAndre Carter, Dax Milne, Isaiah Wright, Tony Brown
Milne is making a case for a spot but his fate is sealed because he can make it to the practice squad, so there's no reason to rearrange the furniture to accommodate him on the 53. Samuel's absence from practices is the wild card hanging over everything, but the emergence of Dyami Brown has certainly eased any concerns fans might have - Brown is a star on the rise.
Offensive line (9):
In: Charles Leno Jr. (LT), Ereck Flowers (LG), Chase Roullier (C), Brandon Scherff (RG), Cornelius Lucas (RT), Wes Schweitzer, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Cosmi, Tyler Larsen
Out: David Sharpe, Keith Ismael, Wes Martin, David Steinmetz, Beau Benzschawel, Rick Leonard
Remember that new NFL rules allow an extra game-day active player as long as it's an eighth offensive lineman, so there's never any reason to carry fewer than nine, and most teams will go with 10. Schweitzer, Charles and Cosmi are all locks as backups, taking the "sure thing" list to eight.
The ninth is the backup center. It's either Larsen, a former Carolina player but also a 30-year-old on a roster Rivera is trying to make younger, or Ismael, a 2020 draft pick who hasn't yet flashed. Give me Ismael as a semi-surprising cut.
Sharpe is a wild card here since he missed almost all of camp while on the COVID list. He'll end up back on the roster eventually, and quickly if Reyes goes to IR.
Defensive line (8):
In: Chase Young (DE), Montez Sweat (DE), Jonathan Allen (DT), Daron Payne (DT), Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney
Out: William Bradley-King, Casey Toohill, Daniel Wise, Devaroe Lawrence, Bunmi Rotimi, Gabe Wright
Bradley-King is the odd man out to allow another defensive back, but he'll clear waivers and end up on the practice squad with no issues. If there's a reason to be concerned here, it's a lack of experience behind Young and Sweat on the outside, but in my eyes that's not a compelling reason to make room for Toohill at this time - he'll be there when you need him.
David Bada also will be with the team as he receives a roster exemption as part of the international pathway program.
Linebacker (5):
In: Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo
Out: Jordan Kunaszyk, Jared Norris, Joe Walker, Justin Phillips
It would pain Ron Rivera to admit this, but in the modern NFL, you just don't need six linebackers. The team plays out of the nickel look most of the time, meaning only two linebackers are on the field. So this is where we log our savings in order to produce an 11th DB. There's also a lack of excitement about the players on the wrong side of the line, meaning there are no potential waiver issues here.
Defensive backs (11):
In: Kendall Fuller (CB), William Jackson III (CB), Benjamin St-Juste, Jimmy Moreland, Troy Apke, Darryl Roberts, Landon Collins (S), Kam Curl (S), Bobby McCain, Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves
Out: Deshazor Everett, Torry McTyer, Cole Luke, Danny Johnson, Linden Stephens, Jordan Brown
Can't make it through a whole mock 53 without ruffling some feathers, so let's get into the biggest surprises here:
--Deshazor Everett out, Jeremy Reaves in. Everett has been the heart and soul of Washington's special teams, but keeping Troy Apke as a special-teams only player makes it hard to justify two of those selections at the position. Plus, Reaves clearly found Rivera's good side last year and vindicated the coach's trust in him.
--Torry McTyer out, Darryl Roberts in. McTyer can get to the practice squad, and he'll continue to play his way into roster contention. If there's a need for emergency help early in the year, though, Rivera is going to want Roberts, the proven quantity, out there in a game situation.
--Kam Curl as starting safety over Bobby McCain isn't a controversial take, but look for McCain to be rotated into the action semi-regularly, at least early in the season.
Special teams (3):
In: Dustin Hopkins (K), Tress Way (P), Camaron Cheeseman (LS)
Out: None
Just because Hopkins doesn't have competition doesn't mean he's a lock. If Rivera sees another kick he likes get cut at the end of camp, he won't be afraid to make the move on short notice.
