Washington depth chart projection: Getting Jaret Patterson and Sammis Reyes on board requires an imbalanced 53

A traditional NFL roster has 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players and three specialists.

This projection has a 26/24 split in favor of the offense, and I wouldn't blink if you told me 27/23 was in consideration.

What does it mean? It means the cut-day 53 is unlikely to be the final 53, with some players getting moved to short-term injured reserve right after making the roster. There's also the ability to move around practice squad players, and with cut day taking place two weeks before the season starts, the league's rosters may take a few days longer than normal to settle into their final form.

As for the picks that I need to justify right out of the gate, I've got Cornelius Lucas as the opening-day starter at right tackle, and Sam Cosmi coming off the bench. Rivera has enough wild cards to worry about right now. I think he'll take the sure thing and ease the rookie in.

I also cut Deshazor Everett and only kept five linebackers. Read on....

Quarterback (3):

In: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Out: Steven Montez