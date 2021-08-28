Washington dismantled by Ravens in 34-point preseason loss; Dustin Hopkins struggles again

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington struggled in all three phases of the game Saturday night, but it was a miss by kicker Dustin Hopkins that may have provided the biggest alarm in a 37-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens set an NFL record with their 20th consecutive exhibition win, but lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a left knee injury.
Washington opted not to use its starters, and even some of its backups, giving them the night off ahead of a light week of work before turning the corner to game week and the Los Angeles Chargers.
That left Hopkins as the most notable player on the field for Washington. After a rough start last year, he steadied the ship late in the season, but he has been uneven in the preseason, and a 55-yard kick in the first half was too low, causing it to be deflected and fly wide. Hopkins bounced back by making a 48-yard kick later in the quarter.
“If you don’t perform every year, teams can make a move,” Hopkins said earlier in camp. “I’ve always wanted to do well, so I guess every year in my mind, in some sort of way, is a make-or-break year.”
The rest of the game consisted of the Ravens backups having their way with Washington’s backups.
Baltimore third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley scored touchdowns on five of his first seven drives, and the offense moved the ball with ease.
Washington’s offense struggled to get anything going, and Tress Way logged his seventh punt at the start of the fourth quarter, at which point the team went 1 for 10 on third-down conversions.
Running back Jaret Patterson, who had turned heads in the first two preseason games, dropped three passes, part of an overall rough night for the offense.
The roster of who was playing and who wasn’t provided hints as to which way coach Ron Rivera will go as he assembles his final roster and depth chart this Tuesday.
Rookie offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (RT) and veteran Ereck Flowers (LG) both got the night off, seemingly indicating they will be the starters in Week 1 against the Chargers.
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke also didn’t play, with the first half going to Kyle Allen and the second half to Steven Montez. Allen looked healthy as he continues his return from an ankle injury, but neither was able to generate much of a spark.
On defense, Jimmy Moreland played significant minutes, an indication he may be closer to the roster bubble than initially thought with cut day looming and free agent pickup Torry McTyer coming on strong.
McTyer left the game in the first quarter after taking a hard hit and did not return after taking the concussion test.
With the loss behind it, Washington enters the regular season having scored 16 combined points in the first half of its three preseason games.
The team must cut its roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m., then begins practices for the opening game against the Chargers.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD