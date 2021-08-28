Washington dismantled by Ravens in 34-point preseason loss; Dustin Hopkins struggles again

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington struggled in all three phases of the game Saturday night, but it was a miss by kicker Dustin Hopkins that may have provided the biggest alarm in a 37-3 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens set an NFL record with their 20th consecutive exhibition win, but lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a left knee injury.

Washington opted not to use its starters, and even some of its backups, giving them the night off ahead of a light week of work before turning the corner to game week and the Los Angeles Chargers.

That left Hopkins as the most notable player on the field for Washington. After a rough start last year, he steadied the ship late in the season, but he has been uneven in the preseason, and a 55-yard kick in the first half was too low, causing it to be deflected and fly wide. Hopkins bounced back by making a 48-yard kick later in the quarter.

“If you don’t perform every year, teams can make a move,” Hopkins said earlier in camp. “I’ve always wanted to do well, so I guess every year in my mind, in some sort of way, is a make-or-break year.”

The rest of the game consisted of the Ravens backups having their way with Washington’s backups.