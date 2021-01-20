Washington enters 2021 with one of the league's toughest, and easiest, schedules

With the list of 2021 NFL matchups now on the books, the Washington Football Team has the NFL's 11th easiest strength of schedule.

That number, though, is quite misleading.

Minutes after winning the NFC East title and clinching a playoff berth, it was one of the first things coach Ron Rivera brought up when congratulated at the start of a press conference.

"We got the first-place schedule next year, which is not going to be easy," Rivera noted.

That might be an understatement.

Washington's weak strength of schedule overall is because the team will play six games against the NFC East. The Cowboys, Giants and Eagles are all bottom-five in the league in strength of schedule next year, simply because they play each other.

Once divisional games are removed, though, Washington's schedule becomes the NFL's toughest, at least measured by 2020 records.

Washington will face the four NFC South teams, hosting New Orleans and Tampa Bay, and visiting Atlanta and Carolina.

The Football Team will also face the AFC West teams, hosting Kansas City and the L.A. Chargers, and visiting Denver and Las Vegas.