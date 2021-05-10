Washington falls to No. 19 on Forbes list of most valuable sports franchises; was No. 1 in 2000

In the last pre-pandemic year, the team struggled to sell out games, and most fans were there to cheer on the opposing team.

Large sections of the upper deck of FedEx Field have been torn out to avoid the embarrassing sight of a largely empty stadium.

The play on the field has been a factor, too, with only one playoff win since 2000, and only one player named to the AP's All-Pro first-team, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.

The valuation was likely further diminished by an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct by team executives.

This year the team was beaten out by the Bears and Jets of the NFL, baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, and Manchester City of England's Premier League, among others.

In 2000, when Washington was named the world's most valuable sports franchise, Forbes writer Michael Ozanian saluted Snyder's revenue-generating approach.

"[Snyder has] nearly made up the cost of the team already," Ozanian told the Washington Times. "He came into a situation already inherent with a lot of economic upside because the stadium was underutilized. But he's clearly been very successful finding new ways to generate money. They should be at least among the very top of the list for some time."