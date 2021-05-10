Washington falls to No. 19 on Forbes list of most valuable sports franchises; was No. 1 in 2000

Dan Snyder's investment in the Washington Football Team has been a monumental success in many ways, as the team is worth many times more now than the $750 million he paid for it in 1999.
That windfall, though, looks less impressive when compared to his peers.
Forbes released its annual list of sports franchise valuations, and Washington tumbled another five spots from its 2020 ranking - the Football Team is now the 19th most valuable franchise in sports, valued at $3.5 billion.
When Snyder purchased the team, it was No. 2 behind the Dallas Cowboys, something he immediately set about fixing.
After the first year, which included adding more premium seats and raising ticket prices, among other money-making moves, Washington was installed in the top spot by the magazine, dubbed the world's most valuable sports franchise.
A number of factors have pulled the team downward since, including an increasingly disinterested fan base. When Snyder purchased the team there was a waiting list reported to be more than 100,000 names of fans eager to buy season tickets.
In the last pre-pandemic year, the team struggled to sell out games, and most fans were there to cheer on the opposing team.
Large sections of the upper deck of FedEx Field have been torn out to avoid the embarrassing sight of a largely empty stadium.
The play on the field has been a factor, too, with only one playoff win since 2000, and only one player named to the AP's All-Pro first-team, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.
The valuation was likely further diminished by an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct by team executives.
This year the team was beaten out by the Bears and Jets of the NFL, baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, and Manchester City of England's Premier League, among others.
In 2000, when Washington was named the world's most valuable sports franchise, Forbes writer Michael Ozanian saluted Snyder's revenue-generating approach.
"[Snyder has] nearly made up the cost of the team already," Ozanian told the Washington Times. "He came into a situation already inherent with a lot of economic upside because the stadium was underutilized. But he's clearly been very successful finding new ways to generate money. They should be at least among the very top of the list for some time."
The team has continued to make money, but hasn't kept pace in the sporting world. Over the past five years, Washington's valuation has increased by 23%, the worst return of any of Forbes' top 50 teams.
A new stadium, which could open as early as 2027, would likely provide the franchise with a boost, particularly if the team ends up owning the stadium.
The Cowboys retained their spot at the top of the 2021 ratings with a $5.7 billion valuation, just ahead of the New York Yankees ($5.25 billion).
