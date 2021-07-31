Washington Football camp ends with even more depth chart uncertainty thanks to standout performances

Ron Rivera ended the first practice of the Washington Football Team's stay in Richmond with a fiery speech demanding full effort.
"I want to make sure that we understand that you just don't show up and pick up where you left off," Rivera said Wednesday. "I want to make sure we understand that we've got to work our way back to where we were last season ... understanding how to handle success and how to continue to work to create more success."
The rest of the week offered validation that his message was heard, with only two hiccups along the way (lingering injuries for Kyle Allen and Curtis Samuel, and more players moved to the COVID list).
Entering the camp, the buzz was around an exceptionally talented cast of receivers competing for a limited number of spots.
Instead of creating separation, though, virtually all of the contenders made big plays and stated a case for surviving what promises to be an excruciating cut day for Rivera.
Perhaps the week's biggest winner was free agent signing DeAndre Carter, who was seen running a handful of routes with the first team, an opportunity likely created by Samuel's absence.
Carter is also the best punt and kick returner of the group, which Rivera said could help him in terms of standing out.
Two players with potential, but who struggled in 2020, have also had strong camps: Steven Sims Jr. and Antonio Gandy-Golden. Sims' speed and Gandy-Golden's size brought them to Washington, but both needed to excel at camp to put last year in the rear-view mirror.
But they struggled to gain ground as Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims and Adam Humphries all put up highlight plays and big catches throughout the week, sending this competition back to Ashburn closer than when the team departed.
Among defensive backs, the return of Landon Collins was a pleasant surprise, and Collins snagged two interceptions against Ryan Fitzpatrick during Saturday's workout, a reminder that he was one considered one of the NFL's best, and is interested in reclaiming that throne.
Down the line, it was tough to get a read on cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker Khalek Hudson, two of the more intriguing players entering camp - it'll take more time to sort out their roles.
Moreland, a JMU grad, received a lot of snaps, but his fate may ultimately depend on how quickly rookie Benjamin St-Juste comes along against top competition.
Two rookies who arrived with a steam engine full of hype had the brakes applied this week.
There's still plenty of time, but for now it looks like tight end John Bates will sit at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Temarrick Hemingway. Fan favorite Sammis Reyes looks like he won't be ready to hit the field in Week 1, but he's picking up the material, and the coaching staff will find a way to keep him in the building.
The other rookie to hit growing pains was Sam Cosmi, whose worst break of the week happened when the player in front of him, Cornelius Lucas, went on the COVID list as camp started.
Cosmi shouldn't be expected to hold his own against Chase Young yet, and, well, he can't. The hope is those lessons will pay dividends down the line, though.
The top three running backs (Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber) were all considered locks entering the camp, but it's clear that undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson will be a fan-favorite in the preseason games, and he's making the kinds of plays that will make him a tough cut for Rivera (though a practice squad spot isn't the end of the world, especially at that position).
At quarterback, any notion of a competition can be safely put to rest - Taylor Heinicke didn't do enough to start that conversation, and Ryan Fitzpatrick did enough on and off the field to cement himself as the de facto No. 1 as the march towards the opener begins.
Injury updates: Allen, the third-string quarterback, "tweaked" his surgically repaired left ankle during the workout, according to Rivera. It was a setback after Allen appeared to be playing at full speed during the first week of practices. ... Samuel, a starting receiver, remains out with a groin injury and is also on the COVID list.
COVID updates: Washington now has six players on the COVID list, second-most in the league. Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff became the highest-profile player on the list Saturday.
Rivera once again expressed frustration about the number of unvaccinated players on his team, but said he anticipates a number of those players will choose to receive the shot Sunday in Ashburn after seeing the potential consequences of going into the season without having the protections the NFL is offering fully vaccinated players.
