Washington Football camp ends with even more depth chart uncertainty thanks to standout performances

Two players with potential, but who struggled in 2020, have also had strong camps: Steven Sims Jr. and Antonio Gandy-Golden. Sims' speed and Gandy-Golden's size brought them to Washington, but both needed to excel at camp to put last year in the rear-view mirror.

But they struggled to gain ground as Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims and Adam Humphries all put up highlight plays and big catches throughout the week, sending this competition back to Ashburn closer than when the team departed.

Among defensive backs, the return of Landon Collins was a pleasant surprise, and Collins snagged two interceptions against Ryan Fitzpatrick during Saturday's workout, a reminder that he was one considered one of the NFL's best, and is interested in reclaiming that throne.

Down the line, it was tough to get a read on cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker Khalek Hudson, two of the more intriguing players entering camp - it'll take more time to sort out their roles.

Moreland, a JMU grad, received a lot of snaps, but his fate may ultimately depend on how quickly rookie Benjamin St-Juste comes along against top competition.

Two rookies who arrived with a steam engine full of hype had the brakes applied this week.