Washington football notes: Smith, Heinicke both get snaps on Wednesday

ASHBURN - Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke both took snaps on Wednesday, as the Washington Football Team continues to prepare for one of the most unorthodox playoff situations in the NFL.
Smith is the starting quarterback, and has led Washington to this point, but he acknowledged during his weekly press conference that "you could probably see the difference between the first half and the second half" last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The struggles are the result of a strained right calf that Smith attempted to play through after missing the previous two games.
That prompted coach Ron Rivera to suggest the team might use some sort of rotation on Saturday against Tampa Bay, where Smith is rested at times during the game to preserve his leg.
If Smith steps out for a series or two, those snaps would go to Heinicke, the ODU alumnus and former Dudley Award winner.
On Wednesday Smith took snaps during the low-intensity walkthrough, and Heinicke was the quarterback during the practice later in the day, which was conducted in shells, not full pads.
"Tomorrow is going to be a telling day," Smith said. "I felt I got done what I needed to today. Again, just trying to stay short-sighted and not get ahead of myself and doing what I need to get done every single day from a mental side and preparing."
In an interview with SiriusXM radio on Tuesday, Rivera mocked reporters for displaying so much interest in the topic, asking, "Why can't we just wait until Saturday and see what happens?"
Washington tops the league in COVID prevention
When the Football Team gathered for training camp, Rivera made a personal appeal to the players to help keep the coronavirus out of the building.
At the time, he was undergoing chemotherapy for squamous cell cancer, leaving him particularly vulnerable to the virus.
The message was heard.
The Boston Glove compiled the number of times players from each team were put on the COVID list over the course of the season. Inclusion on the list did not necessarily mean a positive test, but could have also indicated close contact with somebody who did.
Washington led the league with just two players - tight end Logan Thomas tested positive when he first reported to training camp, and injured reserve defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis tested positive during the season, but was not traveling with the team or practicing at the time.
The Baltimore Ravens led the league with 42 players on the list, followed by Las Vegas (37) and Cleveland (28). Eleven teams had fewer than 10 cases, including Dallas (8). Seattle (4) was the league's second-best team.
Injured reserve players rejoin workouts
During the past week, a handful of players who were placed on season-ending injured reserve have been present at Washington's practices, though per NFL rules they have to work on a side field instead of with the 53-man roster.
Tight end Thaddeus Moss and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon are two of the most notable names, as they could be key contributors in 2021 if they are able to make full recoveries.
Rivera said he wants to make sure everybody is included in the team's playoff run.
"“It is important for them to see it and feel it," the coach said. "Guys likeMatt Ioannidis who had the bicep surgery and [safety] Deshazor Everett — these guys are all a part of getting us to where we are today. They deserve to be a part of it. They deserve to understand and feel it and be a part of what it’s like. I’m happy for them. I really am.
"The neat thing is we’re in that position. We’re on our way up. We’re learning, we’re growing, we’re developing. This is all part of the process that we talked about early on in the year that we have to go through to get to where we want to be eventually."
Quotable
"Obviously this game right here means a lot to me. I honestly had a conversation with coach Rivera before the season and told him man, I don't know if I can play. And just to be able to sit here now and be a champion, it's just a loss of words, it's a loss of words. I appreciate the team. I appreciate these guys here. I appreciate the game of football, man, and what it brings to you, and I cherish every moment of it."
-Washington offensive lineman Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook, UVA), who dedicated the NFC East title to his late father, who passed away during the offseason.
-Michael Phillips