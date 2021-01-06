Washington football notes: Smith, Heinicke both get snaps on Wednesday

ASHBURN - Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke both took snaps on Wednesday, as the Washington Football Team continues to prepare for one of the most unorthodox playoff situations in the NFL.

Smith is the starting quarterback, and has led Washington to this point, but he acknowledged during his weekly press conference that "you could probably see the difference between the first half and the second half" last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The struggles are the result of a strained right calf that Smith attempted to play through after missing the previous two games.

That prompted coach Ron Rivera to suggest the team might use some sort of rotation on Saturday against Tampa Bay, where Smith is rested at times during the game to preserve his leg.

If Smith steps out for a series or two, those snaps would go to Heinicke, the ODU alumnus and former Dudley Award winner.

On Wednesday Smith took snaps during the low-intensity walkthrough, and Heinicke was the quarterback during the practice later in the day, which was conducted in shells, not full pads.