Washington football observations: A burst pipe makes for an eventful day for some fans

--Rookies struggle, that's a fact of NFL life. But it was a particularly rough day for Sam Cosmi at right tackle and Benjamin St-Juste at cornerback. Both were picked on repeatedly by the Chargers - Rivera will have to go back to the drawing board and find a way to give them protection moving forward.

--Washington started the game in a three-safety look, keeping rookie linebacker Jamin Davis on the sideline. Rivera chalked that up as "situational," though it's clear the team has a lot of faith in all three safeties, and the unit generally performed well on Sunday.

--Rough day for the zebras. They missed two face mask calls against Antonio Gibson, then called a phantom pass interference on the Chargers to extend a drive. The weirdest of them all, though, was ruling a play a fumble when Justin Herbert was able to throw the ball 15 yards and clearly hadn't been hit by Montez Sweat during his wind-up.

--I was fine with Ron Rivera's decision to punt the ball with 6:43 remaining. The case against it is pretty clear - Justin Herbert is dealing, and there's a chance you don't see the ball again.

But a fourth-and-7 is a big ask, and a miss puts the Chargers on the doorstep of field-goal range.