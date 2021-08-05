Washington football observations: Heinicke's back in form, a peek at the run game, and a bird

--Speaking of Terry McLaurin, his excellence is somewhat taken for granted. All he does is come out every day and beat up on two pretty good NFL cornerbacks.

Every time I start to get concerned about William Jackson, I remember who he's going against - McLaurin's technical precision and commitment to details is unmatched among players that have come through here in recent years.

--There have been lots of run plays each of the last two days, which are notoriously difficult to evaluate because players are told not to tackle each other or go full-contact in the trenches.

The roster decisions are interesting ones, because Rivera will need to keep at least one all-purpose replacement around for Gibson in case he gets hurt. It's clear the top two candidates for that role are Lamar Miller and Jaret Patterson. Both should be able to make it easily to the practice squad, but either could be a mid-season signing as well.

--After an offseason of hype about Khaleke Hudson making a second-year leap at linebacker, he's been largely silent during this year's camp. Of course, that could just mean that they're keeping that menu of plays under wraps until it's needed during the season.