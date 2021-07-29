Washington football observations: McLaurin vs. Jackson is camp's best battle so far

But with Lucas out, rookie Sam Cosmi has been given the right tackle spot, and it's clear the defensive linemen enjoy going up against him. That's not to say Cosmi won't learn, but it's a big leap from Big 12 competition to lining up against Chase Young.

Backing Cosmi up has been Saahdiq Charles, who hasn't received many opportunities with the first team.

Cosmi did make a nice fundamental play on Thursday, jumping on a loose ball immediately to ensure a fumble recovery.

--Jimmy Moreland seems to have an inside track at being the slot corner. His play in the preseason games will go a long way towards making or breaking that possibility - as well as whether Washington wants to get Benjamin St-Juste on the field right away, or stash him as a backup option behind Jackson and Kendall Fuller.

--Battle in the trenches: Leno grabbed a big fistful of Montez Sweat's jersey on a running play. After the whistle blew, Sweat turned back to Leno and said, with a big smile, "That was some b*******, man." They shared a laugh.

--Kyle Allen has looked really good on his ankle. Rivera said they're continuing to bring him along, but from a distance, it doesn't appear that he's struggling.